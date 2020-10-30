Panel Built Modular Mezzanines Double You Space in a Fraction of the Time

Panel Built, Inc., manufactures a variety of prefabricated space solutions for a variety of commercial and government applications, including modular offices, security buildings, and equipment enclosures. However, Panel Built’s modular expertise goes far beyond just that of enclosed spaces. One of Panel Built’s main goals is to provide their customers with more usable space in their facility and creating this new space as quickly as possible. The main way Panel Built is able to provide more operating space in these facilities is through their customized, modular mezzanine systems.

A mezzanine creates an intermediate level inside a building. However, the secret to Panel Built’s affordable and efficient space delivery is found within their design and fabrication. As a modular construction company with nearly 25 years’ experience in the industry, Panel Built has developed a modular mezzanine system that is fully manufactured within one of our specialized modular construction facilities. With no additional fabrication needed on site, the bolt-together system can be easily erected piece by piece on-site. This modular construction method creates shorter overall project times and reduces the overall disturbance at the project site. So, facilities can easily and quickly address their space needs while minimizing site downtime and disruption.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our multiple product lines are produced on site, in four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. We offer "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.