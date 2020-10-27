Swift Sensors Launches Series 3 – The First IoT Platform With One-Press Activation

AUSTIN, Tex. (Oct. 27, 2020) — Swift Sensors launches its new Series 3 wireless sensor system with significant improvements in wireless range, battery life, durability and ease of deployment.

Series 3, re-engineered from the ground up by Swift Sensors, incorporates cutting-edge BLE5 technology with the Nordic nRF52840 SoC’s on-chip cryptography, multiprotocol communication and power management features to:

· Three times the sensor range, up to 300 feet, for use in large facilities.

· Four times the number of sensors (up to 150) that each gateway can securely support, for broader and more detailed sensor coverage.

· Extended sensor battery life of six to eight years, five times the previous version, to reduce maintenance and sensor downtime.

“We designed our industrial sensor system from the ground-up to be simple to deploy and use,” said Ray Almgren, CEO of Swift Sensors. “Our new sensors and gateways will drive mainstream adoption of IoT in the industrial markets. Customer feedback over the past several years has also driven configuration, deployment, and durability improvements in the wireless system.”

For example, the first batch of 12 Series 3 sensors includes a predictive vibration sensor that adds peak-to-peak, RMS and crest factor monitoring. This lowers the entry cost of industrial equipment predictive maintenance (PdM) for customers who want to reduce their downtime and maintenance expenses.

Other improvements in the Series 3 platform include:

· A water-resistant (IP 67) sensor enclosure for extra durability in harsh environments.

· “Instant On” one-touch sensor activation for immediate measurements with zero configuration needed.

· “Find My Sensor” console button that blinks a green LED on the deployed sensor to identify it.

· An internet status LED that shows if the gateway is connected to the internet, connected locally or not connected.

· Enhanced web app and LED indicators that simplify gateway Wi-Fi setup.

· An optional USB cellular network module for deployments when ethernet and WiFi are not available.

“Using advanced BLE5 communication protocols we have developed a world-class data delivery system to optimize range, reliability, and security of the Series 3 sensors,” said Dean Drako, founder and executive chairman of Swift Sensors. “Our cloud-based wireless monitoring system now offers a breadth of common measurements using the latest IoT technology.”

Swift Sensors plans to release additional Series 3 sensors soon to measure sound, light, pressure, motion and the presence of harmful gasses. Swift Sensors Series 3 components are available on the company’s website at swiftsensors.com and through the Swift Sensors global reseller network.



About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors is a cloud-based wireless IoT company providing a low-cost sensor solution for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product, the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics and reporting to monitor and protect equipment and processes for customers in manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation and agriculture. www.swiftsensors.com.

