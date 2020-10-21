Acquired Data Solutions’ Partner Kiana Analytics’ Digital Contact Tracing Chosen By Universities

Rockville, MD. – October 21, 2020 – Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solution provider and its partner Kiana Analytics, Inc., the premier location-based platform company that delivers accurate proximity solutions to organizations worldwide, announce that their Digital Contact Tracing platform has been selected by numerous universities and colleges to assist with rapid response measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure outbreaks on their campuses, including Dominican University.

The Kiana Digital Contract Tracing Solution uses device and location-based analytics to help stop virus spread, and its efficacy was recently highlighted by Gartner as a top representative vendor.

Unlike consumer-centric “apps,” the ADS/Kiana solution can be used beyond contact tracing, as it enables other use cases in the enterprise and college facilities, such as site and facilities management, as well as physical security.

ADS introduces Kiana for regional deployments at Universities and Colleges and is expanding its solution to serve federal, state and local organizations.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been our ardent focus to leverage the power of technology to stop the spread and help people get back to life – and school- safely,” said Steven Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions.

“Thousands of new coronavirus cases continue to emerge on college campuses. We’re excited to work with universities and corporations to enable a safe reentry,” said Nader Fathi, CEO of Kiana Analytics.

The ADS/Kiana solution offers:



• The ability to immediately identify all exposed people (per CDC guidelines) to prevent new exposures;

• A comprehensive exposure report highlighting areas in need of surgical cleaning;

• The technology necessary to digitize buildings and support business continuity after COVID-19 to create wellness-centered approach;

• A focus on privacy, with personal identifiable information (PII) only seen by an organization; and

• No app, no software, only existing WiFi networks in buildings with minimum configuration update.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. The Kiana platform uses data from our existing campus wireless device registration to privately allow authorized employees to respond to a positive case of COVID-19 by identifying possible exposures, rather than simply react based on class schedules,” said Jill Albin-Hill, VP for Operations and Technology and CIO at Dominican University.

About Acquired Data Solutions

Acquired Data Solutions has over 20 years’ experience in providing technology solutions for the engineering life cycle to government agencies and the commercial sector. To learn more visit www.acquireddatasolutions.com.

About Kiana

Founded in 2013, Kiana Analytics is a fast-growing, GDPR and CCPA compliant company with offices in Silicon Valley, and Germany. Corporate campuses, universities and colleges use Kiana’s patented device detection capabilities and cloud-based software. Visit www.kiana.io.