Roadrunner Freight Announces Coveted 2020 "Driver of the Year" Awards

Roadrunner Freight, the LTL division of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (PINK: RRTS), is proud to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) and present deserving drivers with its prestigious Driver of the Year Award. This year’s winners are Brenda Kyle (linehaul driver) from Lawton, Oklahoma, Kenneth Bell (local driver) from Memphis, Tennessee, and Angelo Culotta (Expedited Freight Systems company driver) from Fisher, Illinois. NTDAW is an annual industry celebration dedicated to recognizing the vital and dedicated work performed by truck drivers, being celebrated September 13-19, 2020.



“More than ever before, it is important that we recognize the dedicated Independent Contractors and drivers who work around the clock transporting goods safely and reliably across the country,” said Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. “Professional truck drivers are the heartbeat of our industry. We are honored to celebrate all of the women and men who keep America moving and truly ‘Ship It Like They Own It!’”

This year’s Driver of the Year honorees were nominated by a cross-functional team that included Roadrunner leadership, service center managers and the contractor relations team. Nominees were evaluated on safety, operational performance and professionalism.

“It was a difficult decision to narrow the extensive list of nominees down to only three Driver of the Year recipients,” said Adam Diercks, Senior Vice President of Operations & Transportation for Roadrunner Freight. “This year’s winners truly reflect what it means to be a professional driver and continue to demonstrate their dedication to providing great service while maintaining the highest levels of safety. We are especially proud to recognize these individuals for their stand-out performance.”

In addition to the Driver of the Year Awards, Roadrunner Freight will be recognizing drivers with tokens of appreciation at service centers throughout the network for all Roadrunner Freight Independent Contractors, Owner Operators and company drivers.

“With our continued focus on improving the driver experience and becoming the destination company of choice for Independent Contractors and Owner Operators, there is no better time to recognize our amazing team than during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” Diercks added.

Independent Contractors and drivers interested in OTR or local driving positions should reach out to ltlrecruiting@rrts.com or call 800.560.3758.

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight, the less-than-truckload division of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (PINK: RRTS), is a leading provider of high-quality, reliable LTL service. Roadrunner’s “Ship It Like You Own It” commitment guides the company to deliver unparalleled service and reliable LTL solutions for customers. With 31 service centers and strategic partnerships across the country, Roadrunner delivers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit www.rrts.com/freight-ltl/.