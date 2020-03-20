SecuraTrac® Improving Mobile Safety with Next-Gen AT&T mPERS Device

SecuraTrac® is leading the advancement of Mobile Personal Emergency Response technology with the introduction of the Mobile Defender 4 (MD4). This new mobile safety device operates on the AT&T network and is 4G/LTE certified providing superior monitoring capabilities anywhere in North America. The cutting-edge technology built into the MD4 is matched in superiority by the 5 Diamond Central Station mobile monitoring that is available as just one component of the ReliaTrac® Platform.

The features of the MD4 were developed to meet a variety of remote monitoring needs including: senior safety and aging-in-place; special needs safety and monitoring; mobile and telehealth; lone worker safety; liability reduction for hospitality workers, solo driver industries, guard and protective services; law enforcement, staff tracking and first responders; special needs safety; outpatient management monitoring; medication reminders and many other applications.

More versatile than previous mPERS devices, the MD4 has proprietary fall detection algorithms with false alarm cancellation capabilities. It also has GPS positioning for accurate outdoor location detection and allows for precise indoor positioning through the use of integrated Bluetooth and WiFi technologies. There are multiple ring and vibration modes, including a host of covert settings, and the option to whitelist authorized numbers to help prevent SPAM calls. The device is IPX-7 rated, has a two to three-day battery life and a noise cancelling microphone for transmission clarity. These features can be enabled en masse over thousands of devices at once or simply adjusted using proprietary SecuraTrac over-the-air update technology.

The MD4, like the generations of devices before it, is fully integrated with the ReliaTrac® Platform. ReliaTrac integrates with leading automation software from Bold, Dice MAS, MicroKey, SGS and can also be customized to integrate with any proprietary automation system. Any telecommunications partner is an option worldwide – AT&T, T-Mobile, Telefonica, Rogers – with coverage capabilities possible in over 120 countries. Via the platform users can access real-time and historical mapping, a secure message gateway, reporting and analytics and alerts. Both the ReliaTrac® Platform and the Mobile Defender 4 are available standard or white labeled and the platform can be tailored to fit specific monitoring needs.

SecuraTrac is nearing the end of its development of the Verizon version of the MD4 and expects to release that for commercial use in the Summer of 2020.

For more information, visit: www.securatrac.com.

About SecuraTrac

SecuraTrac® develops, markets, and sells a suite of mobile safety solutions focused on improving senior and employee health and safety through mobile, location-based technology and state-of-the-art, cloud-based platforms. SecuraTrac’s solutions for seniors and employees have won numerous awards for excellence and innovation including The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval, Caregiver Friendly Award, CES Last Gadget Standing and CES Mobile Apps Showdown among others. The company is headquartered in Hermosa Beach, CA. For more information, please visit www.securatrac.com.