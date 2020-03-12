Cold Chain Trends lead to innovation of Cold Chain Mobile Workstation from ACD

MAX Mobile Workstations from ACD Group (www.acd-group.com) continue to help the supply chain do more, with less, and now you can also do it in the cold. MAX-TK, "The Cool Customer" is designed with special thermal insulation allowing for ongoing battery running time exceeding one full shift, while scanning, printing, labeling, and doing those things needed to ship on time and complete....with fewer labor hours.

Employees can be more productive while bringing their powered work devices into the coolers with them, and eliminating walking out, then back in again and again. Quick ROI for you, improved satisfaction for the employee, and exceeding the expectations of the customer.

The benefits of choosing the workstation useable in or out of cold storage are clear:

- Increased Productivity

- Enhanced Data Access

- Simplified Shipping, Receiving & Staging Processes

- Reduced Potential for Error

Depending on your situation you may need to choose one of the many configurations of MAX Mobile Workstations available, and customize it with some of the many high quality options visible in the ACD online product configurator, linked below. That is why we say "Build Your own Device", to customize your solution. Large Tabletop or small, hidden drawer or no drawer; Lithium Ion battery, Gel Battery, Swappable Battery, etc.

German Engineered / American Assembled, see for yourself how quickly your labor savings will lead to complete return on investment and improved operational efficiency, as enjoyed by ACD clients worldwide for over 40 years. Contact us for a demonstration today!