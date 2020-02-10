Home > Transportation > Shipping giant, research vessel partner for clean energy

Shipping giant, research vessel partner for clean energy

CMA CGM and Energy Observer are working together to deploy hydrogen on a large scale in the shipping industry, companies say.

By DC Velocity Staff

Container shipping giant CMA CGM is partnering with the research vessel Energy Observer to develop cleaner, more sustainable energies and deploy them on a large scale in the shipping industry, the companies said today.

Energy Observer is the first hydrogen-powered vessel to embark on a round-the-world voyage, functioning as a floating laboratory for clean energy projects. Hydrogen generates up to four times more energy than coal and three times more than diesel, the companies said. The green hydrogen that powers Energy Observer is made from seawater using on-board renewable sources of electricity—solar, wind, and hydropower—and does not result in any greenhouse gas or fine particle emissions, the companies also said.

Through the partnership, research and development experts from both entities will work together to experiment, test, develop and promote hydrogen as an energy source for the industry. Together, they will travel the world to present new technology solutions and raise awareness of the importance of clean energy solutions to a variety of audiences, the companies said.

"CMA CGM is joining forces with Energy Observer to accelerate the development of tomorrow's energy solutions, particularly hydrogen," said Tanya Saadé Zeenny, executive officer of Marseille, France-based CMA CGM Group. "Our partnership will mobilize all of CMA CGM's know-how. Our teams of engineers and R&D experts are already working and our network around the world will be strongly mobilized to ensure the logistical support of Energy Observer's worldwide ports of call."

Resources Mentioned In This Article CMA CGM

Energy Observer

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Shipping giant, research vessel partner for clean energy">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.