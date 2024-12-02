Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

WorldACD: Air cargo growth spiked in Asia Pacific for October

World’s busiest air cargo gateways for the month were Hong Kong, Miami, Dubai, Shanghai and Tokyo.

worldacs chart of worlds busiest freight airports
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 02, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Asia Pacific origin markets are continuing to contribute an outsize share of worldwide air cargo growth this year, generating more than half (56%) of the global +12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in tonnages in the first 10 months of 2024, according to an analysis by WorldACD Market Data.

The region’s strong contribution this year means Asia Pacific’s share of worldwide outbound tonnages overall has risen two percentage points to 41% from 39% last year, well ahead of Europe on 24%, Central & South America on 14%, Middle East & South Asia (MESA) with 9% of global volumes, North America’s 8%, and Africa’s 4%.

Not only does the Asia Pacific region have the largest market share, but it also has the fastest growth, Netherlands-based WorldACD said. After origin Asia Pacific with its 56% share of global tonnage growth this year, Europe came in as the second origin region accounting for a much lower 17% of global tonnage growth. That was followed closely by the MESA region, which contributed 14% of outbound tonnage growth this year despite its small size, bolstered by traffic shifting to air this year due to continuing disruptions to the region’s ocean freight markets caused by violence in the vital Red Sea corridor to the Suez Canal.

The types of freight that are driving Asia Pacific dominance in air freight exports begin with “general cargo” contributing almost two thirds (64%) of this year’s growth, boosted by large volumes of e-commerce traffic flying consolidated as general cargo. After that, “special cargo” generated 36%, with 80% of that portion consisting of the vulnerables/high-tech product category.

Among the top 5 individual airport or city origin growth markets, the world’s busiest air cargo gateway Hong Kong also remained the biggest single generator of YoY outbound growth in October, as it has for much of this year. Hong Kong’s +15% YoY tonnage increase generated around twice the growth in absolute chargeable weight of second-placed Miami, even though the latter had recorded +31% YoY growth compared with its tonnages in October last year. Dubai was the third-biggest outbound growth market, thanks to its +45% YoY increase in October, closely followed by Shanghai and Tokyo.

And on the inverse side of the that trendline, the top 5 YoY decreases in inbound tonnages were recorded in Teheran, Beirut, Beijing, Dhaka, and Zaragoza. Notably, Teheran’s and Beirut’s inbound tonnages almost completely wiped out as most commercial flights to and from Iran and Lebanon were suspended last month amid Middle East violence; tonnages at both airports were down by -96%, YoY, in October. Other location that saw steep declines included Dhaka, Beirut and Zaragoza – affected by political unrest, conflict, and flooding, respectively –followed by China’s Qingdao and Mexico’s Guadalajara.

ArticleEditorialTransportationOther ServicesSC ServicesAir
worldacdair freight
ArticleEditorialTransportationOther ServicesSC ServicesAir
worldacdair freight

The Latest

chart of business concerns from descartes
Article

Descartes: businesses say top concern is tariff hikes

trucks in a freight lot
Article

Startup gets $16 million to fund its AI for freight brokers

worker at port tracking containers
Article

Trump tariff threat strains logistics businesses

More Stories

factory for making sustainable aviation fuel

Honeywell technology will support sustainable aviation fuel plant

Industrial giant Honeywell will implement its technology at a Texas plant that plans to convert wood waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for Southwest Airlines Co., the company said today.

Under the agreement, USA BioEnergy (USABE) will use Honeywell’s Experion PKS Distributed Control System (DCS) and safety system at USABE’s new Texas Renewable Fuels Bon Wier advanced biorefinery.

Keep ReadingShow less
airplane flying past control tower

Watchdog group says FAA should fix air traffic control systems

A government watchdog group is calling for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to take “long-overdue” action to modernize the nation’s aging, unreliable air traffic control systems, according to the Center for Transportation Policy (CTP).

The group made its demand in the wake of a report released today by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) which found that 51 of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control information systems are unsustainable, citing outdated functionality, a lack of spare parts, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
xeneta air-freight.jpeg

Air cargo carriers enjoy 24% rise in average spot rates

The global air cargo market’s hot summer of double-digit demand growth continued in August with average spot rates showing their largest year-on-year jump with a 24% increase, according to the latest weekly analysis by Xeneta.

Xeneta cited two reasons to explain the increase. First, Global average air cargo spot rates reached $2.68 per kg in August due to continuing supply and demand imbalance. That came as August's global cargo supply grew at its slowest ratio in 2024 to-date at 2% year-on-year, while global cargo demand continued its double-digit growth, rising +11%.

Keep ReadingShow less
atlas Screenshot 2024-08-22 at 4.54.03 PM.png

Atlas Air to add three Boeing 747-8 freighters to fleet

Citing hot growth in cross-border e-commerce shipping, the air freight service provider Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. today said it is adding three Boeing 747-8 freighters to its fleet to meet the strong global demand for dedicated large widebody airfreight capacity.

The three additional 747-8Fs, secured through long-term finance lease agreements with BOC Aviation, are expected to enter service late in the third quarter of 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
xeneta Depositphotos_4963920_m-2015.jpeg

Air cargo sector ducks damage from global IT outage

Resurgent air cargo demand provided a quick recovery from July’s global IT outage, with rates rising for a sixth consecutive month and no significant ongoing disruption  produced, according to a market analysis by Xeneta.

The software outage, which was caused by a buggy update from the Texas cybersecurity vendor Crowdstrike, shuttered Microsoft Windows-based systems around the globe and hit the air cargo sector particularly hard.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.