What do some people still get wrong about PC-based automation?

PC-based control systems are the target of many misconceptions. In some cases, these misconceptions are perpetuated by PLC manufacturers as a means of marketing PLCs. Dispelling misconceptions can help with the implementation of and the benefits from PC-based control systems.

First, we'll bust the myths, then we'll explore the unique advantages PC-based control offers to applications across industries. After, the many benefits of PC-based control architectures are clear. Download this whitepaper to learn the truth about PC-based automation.

Download the white paper.

Sponsored by