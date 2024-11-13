Boosting Whiskey Storage & Production Through Cutting-Edge Automation

To meet rising demand for whiskey, a distiller needed to expand production capacity while improving safety and adapting to labor shortages. Their traditional, manual racking system couldn't support growth and posed safety risks, especially with employees sampling barrels at elevated levels.

Muratec proposed a custom, rack-supported building (RSB) with a high-density storage and Goods-to-Person (G2P) system, where barrels are delivered directly to operators. The custom system included a load handler for safer barrel sampling, 2-deep storage, and integrated cameras for remote inspections. The ASRS enabled barrel shuffling to manage environmental conditions, while HVAC stabilized temperature and humidity, with seismic dampening for earthquake protection.

The results were transformative: storage efficiency increased by over three times, workplace injuries were eliminated, and traceability and inventory management improved. Muratec's solution not only increased production but also lowered overhead costs and maintained consistent environmental conditions, delivering a safer, more efficient storage process that ensures product quality.

Download Now

Sponsored by