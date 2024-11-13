DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles
Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024
Regal Rexnord is a complete power train provider for material handling conveying systems. In the booth at Pack Expo, Tom Eure shares how his company has put together a beverage conveying system as an example of its technology, including a ModSort system that turns, aligns, and sorts cartons. Also in the booth, Scott Porter of the company’s Thomson Linear division demonstrates a seven-access collaborative picking cobot. For more information, check out www.RegalRexnord.com and www.thomsonlinear.com.
