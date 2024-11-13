DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles
KPI Solutions and Movu Robotics at Pack Expo 2024
Matt Bush, vice president of technology, innovation, and research at KPI Solutions, and Mathieu Theureau, global director for integrated sales at Movu Robotics, discuss their collaboration to bring robotic technologies to the market. These include Movu’s "atlas" shuttle system for pallet moving and storage and "ifollow," which is an autonomous mobile robot. For additional information, visit KPI Solutions at www.kpisolutions.com and Movu Robotics at www.movu-robotics.com.
