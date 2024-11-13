Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video

KPI Solutions and Movu Robotics at Pack Expo 2024
- YouTube
www.youtube.com
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

KPI Solutions and Movu Robotics at Pack Expo 2024

Matt Bush, vice president of technology, innovation, and research at KPI Solutions, and Mathieu Theureau, global director for integrated sales at Movu Robotics, discuss their collaboration to bring robotic technologies to the market.

Matt Bush, vice president of technology, innovation, and research at KPI Solutions, and Mathieu Theureau, global director for integrated sales at Movu Robotics, discuss their collaboration to bring robotic technologies to the market. These include Movu’s "atlas" shuttle system for pallet moving and storage and "ifollow," which is an autonomous mobile robot. For additional information, visit KPI Solutions at www.kpisolutions.com and Movu Robotics at www.movu-robotics.com.

Sponsored by

KPI Solution

Movu Robotics

Up Next

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024

Regal Rexnord is a complete power train provider for material handling conveying systems.

Regal Rexnord is a complete power train provider for material handling conveying systems. In the booth at Pack Expo, Tom Eure shares how his company has put together a beverage conveying system as an example of its technology, including a ModSort system that turns, aligns, and sorts cartons. Also in the booth, Scott Porter of the company’s Thomson Linear division demonstrates a seven-access collaborative picking cobot. For more information, check out www.RegalRexnord.com and www.thomsonlinear.com.

Sponsored by

Regal Rexnord

Kardex at Pack Expo 2024
- YouTube
www.youtube.com
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Kardex at Pack Expo 2024

T.J. Fanning, VP of sales and consulting at Kardex, shares about the latest technology in the Kardex booth at Pack Expo 2024.

T.J. Fanning, VP of sales and consulting at Kardex, shares about the latest technology in the Kardex booth at Pack Expo 2024. He explains that Kardex is the fastest-growing integrator of AutoStore systems. He also shares about the Intuitive Picking Assistant that combines a 3-D camera and a projector to assure that items are picked properly from the bins presented to pickers at workstations. For more, check out www.kardex.com.

Sponsored by

Kardex

GMR Safety at Pack Expo 2024
- YouTube
www.youtube.com
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

GMR Safety at Pack Expo 2024

In the GMR Safety booth at Pack Expo 2024, Gaétan Jetté, president, and Pascal Jetté, vice president of sales, share and demonstrate their products for safer truck loading at facility docks.

In the GMR Safety booth at Pack Expo 2024, Gaétan Jetté, president, and Pascal Jetté, vice president of sales, share and demonstrate their products for safer truck loading at facility docks. Their POWER CHOCK system not only holds the wheel in place, it stops it. The chock and restraining plate combination blocks the wheel, providing reliable restraining force for all trailers. For more information, visit www.gmrsafety.com.

Sponsored by

GMR Safety

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024

Dorner by Columbus McKinnon is a manufacturer of a wide variety of industrial, aluminum frame and sanitary, stainless steel frame conveyors.

Dorner by Columbus McKinnon is a manufacturer of a wide variety of industrial, aluminum frame and sanitary, stainless steel frame conveyors. With fabric belt, modular belt, and flexible chain options, Dorner's conveyors can be configured as straights, curves, inclines, declines, and Z-frames. Ken Ferguson, national strategic account manager, takes us on a tour of a number of different products Dorner showcased at Pack Expo. For more details, check out www.dornerconveyors.com.

Sponsored by

Dorner

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

The industry woke up when it witnessed the power of ChatGPT in 2023, and Generative AI suddenly became a buzzword without building a clear foundation. Today, organizations find themselves at different points in their understanding of Machine Vision and AI technology's maturity and how leaders should think about the entire journey, not just one application. We built an AI operating model to simplify and turbocharge value delivery from Machine Vision, Generative AI, and Digital Twin technologies. The framework allows Enterprise leaders to think holistically and elevate operational process efficiency to levels bordering rocket science precision and accuracy.

Backed by over 20 patents, the KoiVision platform delivers digital operational excellence that goes beyond all known methodologies to logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing customers. With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

Speaker
Ashutosh Prasad Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KoiReader Technologies

Sponsored by

KoiReader

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

Big gains for Big Lots
Videos

Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Videos

Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
Videos

More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Videos

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Videos

Ruan: Raising their spirits

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply
Videos

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply

DCV-TV 3: Webcasts

Conair force
Videos

Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
Videos

TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Videos

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
Videos

L.L.Bean: The great indoors

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Empowering Safer Workplaces: Advanced Strategies and Cutting-Edge Technologies in Violence Prevention
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Empowering Safer Workplaces: Advanced Strategies and Cutting-Edge Technologies in Violence Prevention

Copyright ©2024.