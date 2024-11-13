DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles
Kardex at Pack Expo 2024
T.J. Fanning, VP of sales and consulting at Kardex, shares about the latest technology in the Kardex booth at Pack Expo 2024. He explains that Kardex is the fastest-growing integrator of AutoStore systems. He also shares about the Intuitive Picking Assistant that combines a 3-D camera and a projector to assure that items are picked properly from the bins presented to pickers at workstations. For more, check out www.kardex.com.
