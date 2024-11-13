DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles
GMR Safety at Pack Expo 2024
In the GMR Safety booth at Pack Expo 2024, Gaétan Jetté, president, and Pascal Jetté, vice president of sales, share and demonstrate their products for safer truck loading at facility docks. Their POWER CHOCK system not only holds the wheel in place, it stops it. The chock and restraining plate combination blocks the wheel, providing reliable restraining force for all trailers. For more information, visit www.gmrsafety.com.
