DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles
Dorner at Pack Expo 2024
Dorner by Columbus McKinnon is a manufacturer of a wide variety of industrial, aluminum frame and sanitary, stainless steel frame conveyors. With fabric belt, modular belt, and flexible chain options, Dorner's conveyors can be configured as straights, curves, inclines, declines, and Z-frames. Ken Ferguson, national strategic account manager, takes us on a tour of a number of different products Dorner showcased at Pack Expo. For more details, check out www.dornerconveyors.com.
