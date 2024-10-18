CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: The 3V's Business Innovation Award and Best Startup Presentations
These presentations showcase strategies for creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking, all aimed at transforming the supply chain landscape.
Art Mesher's 3Vs Framework—Visibility, Variability, and Velocity—teaches us to harness these critical elements for business success. In this session, finalists from the 3Vs Business Innovation Contest and the Best Overall Startup Contest present their innovative solutions. These presentations showcase their strategies for creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking, all aimed at transforming the supply chain landscape. This contest features each contestant presenting within a limited timeframe, hosted by Mesher himself and Rick Blasgen, former President and CEO of CSMCP. After thorough deliberation, the judges announce the winners.
Speakers
Mark Baxa President & CEO of CSCMP
Rick Blasgen CSCMP Strategic Advisor, CSCMP | Moderator
Arthur Mesher Chief Executive Officer, CleanSL8 | Moderator
Corey Apirian Chief Executive Officer, Davinci Micro Fulfillment
Thomas Beil Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Perfect Planner LLC
Tom Moore Chief Executive Officer, ProvisionAi
Keith Moore Chief Executive Officer, AutoScheduler.AI
Bill Peterson Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.
Edmund Zagorin Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Arkestro