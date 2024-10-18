Skip to content
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Bridging Software and Hardware: Guide to Implementing Warehouse Robotics

Discover key decision-making considerations for integrating robotics with different software to ensure project success.

Implementing warehouse robotics is more than just purchasing a solution and installing the hardware. Considering its integration within your existing operations and software is equally crucial. Join our expert speakers for the following:

  • Discover key decision-making considerations for integrating robotics with different software to ensure project success
  • Gain insights into determining which systems are best suited for controlling specific automation features
  • Learn best practices for evaluating design solutions that address both short-term objectives and long-term needs

Speakers
Michael Fiorito Senior Sales Executive, Exotec
Alex Huggs Senior Principal Consultant, Bricz, LLC

Exotec

Exotec

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Last Mile Delivery – How Network-Enable TMS Improves Customer Experience by Transparency

The success of your last-mile delivery and end customer experience depends on your network partners, and the network shippers you work with are growing daily

Last-mile delivery is the most talked about topic for good reasons. The success of your last-mile delivery and end customer experience depends on your network partners, and the network shippers you work with are growing daily. True network-enabled technology can create a digital twin of your physical delivery network and provide transparent and real-time visibility for all and improve end customer experience. In this session, you will learn how the nuVizz SaaS Last Mile TMS platform helps shippers and carriers manage their last-mile delivery business, from order capture to capacity planning, route optimization, network management, delivery execution, customer communication, customer billing, and driver/carrier settlement.

Speaker
Guru Rao CEO, nuVizz

nuVizz

nuVizz

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems.

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks with David Maloney of Supply Chain Xchange about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems. The conversation took place at the exhibit hall of CSCMP's EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville.

Gain Systems

Gain Systems

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Yale

Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, discusses the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System.

Supply Chain Xchange's Group Editorial Director David Maloney talks with Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, about the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System during the CSCMP EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville, TN.

Yale

Yale

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Interoperability, the challenge of next-generation warehouses - Generix Group

Carefully calibrate your material handling automation to futureproof your operations.

Warehouse Automation is a big trend. Changing Customer expectations, Labor shortage, new technology availability drive this transformation. What are you doing now to ready your operation for tomorrow?

Speakers
Jean-Martin Roux
CEO at Onomatic

Emmanuel Langlois
Vice President Sales at Generix Group

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Improve the Last Mile Customer Experience - RXO

An exceptional customer experience is extremely important in the last-mile logistics industry. When delivery happens inside a customer's home, the stakes are high. The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies provide an unparalleled opportunity for shippers to improve the last-mile customer experience.

This seminar will provide insights into how AI and ML can be used to enhance efficiency and accuracy in last-mile delivery routes, improve communication with customers, predict customer needs and expectations, and personalize the overall last mile customer experience.

Speakers
Dennis McCaffrey
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales Management at RXO

Jonathan Turner
Vice President of Technology at Last Mile at RXO

Big gains for Big Lots
Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Ruan: Raising their spirits

Conair force
Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
L.L.Bean: The great indoors

