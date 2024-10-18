CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Bridging Software and Hardware: Guide to Implementing Warehouse Robotics

Implementing warehouse robotics is more than just purchasing a solution and installing the hardware. Considering its integration within your existing operations and software is equally crucial. Join our expert speakers for the following:

Discover key decision-making considerations for integrating robotics with different software to ensure project success

Gain insights into determining which systems are best suited for controlling specific automation features

Learn best practices for evaluating design solutions that address both short-term objectives and long-term needs

Speakers

Michael Fiorito Senior Sales Executive, Exotec

Alex Huggs Senior Principal Consultant, Bricz, LLC

Sponsored by