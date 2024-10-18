DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Bridging Software and Hardware: Guide to Implementing Warehouse Robotics
Discover key decision-making considerations for integrating robotics with different software to ensure project success.
Implementing warehouse robotics is more than just purchasing a solution and installing the hardware. Considering its integration within your existing operations and software is equally crucial. Join our expert speakers for the following:
- Discover key decision-making considerations for integrating robotics with different software to ensure project success
- Gain insights into determining which systems are best suited for controlling specific automation features
- Learn best practices for evaluating design solutions that address both short-term objectives and long-term needs
Speakers
Michael Fiorito Senior Sales Executive, Exotec
Alex Huggs Senior Principal Consultant, Bricz, LLC
