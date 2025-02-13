Skip to content
Swisslog Helps HelloFresh Increase Throughput with Automated Fulfillment
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Swisslog Helps HelloFresh Increase Throughput with Automated Fulfillment

HelloFresh partnered with Swisslog to implement an advanced automated distribution center in Irving, Texas, to support growing demand and menu expansion. The AutoStore system, empowered by Swisslog's SynQ software, optimizes inventory management, increases throughput, and ensures precise sequencing for efficient fulfillment. This automation allows HelloFresh to maintain high accuracy, freshness, and speed while seamlessly scaling operations without disruptions. By combining manual picking with automation, the system enhances productivity and streamlines order fulfillment, enabling HelloFresh to expand its offerings while maintaining exceptional service and quality.

Read the case study.

Swisslog

Evolve Order Picking with Crown's SP 1500 Series
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Evolve Order Picking with Crown’s SP 1500 Series

The SP 1500 Series order picker enhances lift truck performance to meet today’s order picking challenges.

Adapted to fit each operator’s preferences, the SP 1500 Series order picker enhances lift truck performance to meet today’s order picking challenges. Its high visibility, fast lift and lower speeds and operator-focused environment boost productivity and safety.

Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide.

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide. Bringing high throughput multi-channel flexibility to Maurices, a women's clothing retailer, this facility ships directly to consumers, replenishes stores, and fulfills buy-online-pick-up in store orders.

  • 404,000 sq. ft. advanced fulfillment facility
  • 60,000 sq. ft. highest throughput AutoStore system ever built
  • 5 Bastian Solutions SmartPick™ robotic piece picking stations working alongside 29 associate workstations

Bastian Solutions

Dock Stop gate
Videos

Dock Stop Super HD

Introducing the Dock Stop Super Heavy Duty!

More steel, more strength, LOWER COST!

  • Impact rating – 30,000 lbs @ 4 m.p.h.
  • Oversized 12” x 12” x 5/8” base plates with gussets for strength
  • No pinch points when gate is closing
  • 5” steel posts with offset baseplates
  • Robust 1” pins support gate arms
  • Adjustable wrap-around plate bolts to post to support gate arms
  • Reinforced cross bar for strength behind panels
  • MEETS OSHA REQUIREMENTS.
Worker in warehouse scans item with wearable scanner; in the background is an AMR assisting another worker.
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Pick the Winning Path

Reduce Your Cost per Unit with a Smarter Collaborative Robotic Workflow for Fulfillment with Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment and Team Intelligence Methodology

Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment offers a comprehensive solution to increase productivity and reduce costs per unit. Revolutionize your warehouse operations by harnessing the power of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and wearable technologies, software, and analytics while maintaining high standards of quality and performance. Ensure efficient movement of both workers and robots to maximize utilization and productivity by optimizing the path of a picker with a team of robots for a directed workflow.

Warehouse racks
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Case Study Video: How Associates can Pick Over 500 Units Per Hour

Watch Geekplus RoboShuttle Tote-to-Person system in action in this case study video. Discover how our RoboShuttle system, the industry's tallest mobile robot, is revolutionizing operations in a 3PL e-commerce warehouse. Geekplus Tote-to-Person solution fully leverages the client’s high ceiling to achieve maximum storage density, significantly enhancing the use of vertical space. It has also improved picking efficiency to more than 500 units per hour per associate, taking productivity to new levels. See the results for yourself in this video!

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

Big gains for Big Lots
Videos

Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Videos

Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
Videos

More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Videos

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Videos

Ruan: Raising their spirits

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply
Videos

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply

DCV-TV 3: Webcasts

Conair force
Videos

Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
Videos

TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Videos

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
Videos

L.L.Bean: The great indoors

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

DexoryView: A unique data platform using cutting-edge autonomous robotics technology to power real-time intelligence
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

DexoryView: The AI-Powered Warehouse Intelligence Platform With Autonomous Stock-Scanning Robots

Person driving Jungheinrich stand-up lift truck in warehouse
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Experience Unmatched Comfort, Efficiency, and Reliability with Jungheinrich®

Bastian. Overcome business challenges through automation success
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Join Bastian Solutions at Pack Expo 2024

DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024

KPI Solutions and Movu Robotics at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

KPI Solutions and Movu Robotics at Pack Expo 2024

Kardex at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Kardex at Pack Expo 2024

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

