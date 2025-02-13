Swisslog Helps HelloFresh Increase Throughput with Automated Fulfillment

HelloFresh partnered with Swisslog to implement an advanced automated distribution center in Irving, Texas, to support growing demand and menu expansion. The AutoStore system, empowered by Swisslog's SynQ software, optimizes inventory management, increases throughput, and ensures precise sequencing for efficient fulfillment. This automation allows HelloFresh to maintain high accuracy, freshness, and speed while seamlessly scaling operations without disruptions. By combining manual picking with automation, the system enhances productivity and streamlines order fulfillment, enabling HelloFresh to expand its offerings while maintaining exceptional service and quality.

