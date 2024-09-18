RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Pantograph Reach Truck from NOBLELIFT

The RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Single & Double Scissor Stand-Up Pantograph Reach Trucks operate within a 72” narrow aisle, have lift heights ranging from 177” to 452”, and a fork reaching distance ranging from 23.2” to 41.7”. They offer high-speed lifting and lowering and are equipped with a lithium battery capable of multiple shift operation. High-maneuverability and high-reach capabilities make these reach trucks the ideal choice for your most demanding applications where efficient, narrow aisle, high-lift height material handling is required.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium Technology. We manufacture more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

https://www.nobleliftna.com