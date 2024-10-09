RT Series Diesel Rough Terrain Forklifts NOBLELIFT

The Diesel RT Series 2WD/4WD 5,000 to 7,000lb capacity pneumatic forklifts are highly efficient, durable Rough Terrain forklifts. They are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably through the toughest terrain. The mast system, front/rear axles, chassis and overhead guard are engineered for extreme conditions.

Applications can include forestry, disturbed surface construction sites, oil refineries, military and agriculture. These high performance, low maintenance forklifts deliver improved productivity while ensuring operator comfort throughout the entire shift.

This ergonomic sit-down forklift is equipped with On-demand Fully Hydrostatic Power Steering (FHPS), a deluxe suspension seat, pneumatic tires, Operator Presence System (OPS) and many safety features. Highly Productive - Competitively priced - One of the best values on the market.

https://www.nobleliftna.com/rt-series-2wd-4wd

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

https://www.nobleliftna.com