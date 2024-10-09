OPH26 / OPH26K Series Lithium Man-Up Order Pickers NOBLELIFT

The OPH26 / OPH26K Series Lithium Man-Up Order Pickers operate within a narrow aisle width, have a 2,600lb lift capacity and are engineered to deliver exceptional versatility, easy handling and very low maintenance. With a wide range of capabilities, these forklifts can adapt to a variety of warehouse, manufacturing, distribution and food storage environments. They are designed to help run a faster, more efficient operation. Choose from 24-volt or 48-volt units with (6) lift heights ranging from 177" to 354".

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

https://www.nobleliftna.com