Operator Assist Technologies Reinforce Best Practices

Today's dynamic warehouses present many labor challenges. Raymond's comprehensive operator assist portfolio helps address these challenges with technologies that reinforce training. Two key solutions, the iWAREHOUSE® Integrated Tether System and iWAREHOUSE ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense), work seamlessly in various applications to reinforce best practices. Both provide three layers of security: audible alerts, visual notifications and controlled truck functionality. The Integrated Tether System is the industry's first wireless tether solution that notifies operators of their proper connection, while iW.ObjectSense uses lidar-scanning technology to notify operators of objects in their path. Both solutions alert operators and offer smart truck functionality in dynamic environments, helping operators stay secure while improving productivity in high-demand warehouse settings. For order picking applications, these two technologies layer together onto your Raymond lift trucks for greater efficiency. For more information, visit www.Raymondcorp.com/promat2025.

