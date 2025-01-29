Skip to content
Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics
Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide.

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide. Bringing high throughput multi-channel flexibility to Maurices, a women's clothing retailer, this facility ships directly to consumers, replenishes stores, and fulfills buy-online-pick-up in store orders.

  • 404,000 sq. ft. advanced fulfillment facility
  • 60,000 sq. ft. highest throughput AutoStore system ever built
  • 5 Bastian Solutions SmartPick™ robotic piece picking stations working alongside 29 associate workstations

Dock Stop Super HD

Introducing the Dock Stop Super Heavy Duty!

More steel, more strength, LOWER COST!

  • Impact rating – 30,000 lbs @ 4 m.p.h.
  • Oversized 12” x 12” x 5/8” base plates with gussets for strength
  • No pinch points when gate is closing
  • 5” steel posts with offset baseplates
  • Robust 1” pins support gate arms
  • Adjustable wrap-around plate bolts to post to support gate arms
  • Reinforced cross bar for strength behind panels
  • MEETS OSHA REQUIREMENTS.
Pick the Winning Path

Reduce Your Cost per Unit with a Smarter Collaborative Robotic Workflow for Fulfillment with Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment and Team Intelligence Methodology

Zebra Symmetry™ Fulfillment offers a comprehensive solution to increase productivity and reduce costs per unit. Revolutionize your warehouse operations by harnessing the power of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and wearable technologies, software, and analytics while maintaining high standards of quality and performance. Ensure efficient movement of both workers and robots to maximize utilization and productivity by optimizing the path of a picker with a team of robots for a directed workflow.

Case Study Video: How Associates can Pick Over 500 Units Per Hour

Watch Geekplus RoboShuttle Tote-to-Person system in action in this case study video. Discover how our RoboShuttle system, the industry's tallest mobile robot, is revolutionizing operations in a 3PL e-commerce warehouse. Geekplus Tote-to-Person solution fully leverages the client’s high ceiling to achieve maximum storage density, significantly enhancing the use of vertical space. It has also improved picking efficiency to more than 500 units per hour per associate, taking productivity to new levels. See the results for yourself in this video!

DexoryView: The AI-Powered Warehouse Intelligence Platform With Autonomous Stock-Scanning Robots

DexoryView is a powerful warehouse intelligence platform that transforms your operations by delivering unparalleled efficiency, cost reduction, and resilience through real-time inventory visibility. By combining stock-scanning robots with advanced AI-powered analytics, DexoryView provides precise, data-driven insights that enable faster order fulfilment, optimal resource utilisation, and increased revenue.

How it works

  1. 24/7 data collection: Dexory’s fully autonomous robots navigate your warehouse safely, tracking inventory, capturing assets, and monitoring environmental data. Collect over 10,000 locations per hour to maintain an up-to-the-minute view of your inventory.
  2. 99.9% accuracy: The data collected is instantly cross-referenced with your existing systems and integrated into an intuitive digital twin, allowing you to immediately detect and address discrepancies.
  3. Full visibility for optimisation: With the platform’s analytics, you can quickly identify bottlenecks, increase productivity, and forecast demand, stock levels, and capacity with precision.

Real-time Inventory visibility and actionable insights

DexoryView provides a seamless way to improve inventory control through optimised warehouse space and staff utilisation. With the fastest data capture on the market, it delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights that help reduce financial waste and drive smarter operational decisions.

Detailed capabilities

  1. Real-time data capture and analysis: Scanning up to 15,000 locations per hour, the solution autonomously collects and analyses data continuously, utilising advanced sensors and AI to maintain an accurate and up-to-date warehouse profile.
  2. Improved stock accuracy: Shift from manual cycle counts to continuous monitoring, reducing misplacement errors to zero and ensuring the right stock is always in the right place at the right time.
  3. Bulk location cycle counting: Enhance frequency and accuracy in block stack storage while reducing manual checks. DexoryView helps minimise stock loss, unfulfilled orders, inefficiencies, and waste through daily monitoring and issue resolution.
  4. Pick face analysis: DexoryView identifies stock discrepancies in high-impact picking locations, allowing for fast corrections and ensuring products are shipped accurately and on time. Focus on key areas to reduce compounding errors site-wide.
  5. Space optimisation: DexoryView visualises your location volumetric fill, helping you optimise storage by identifying the ideal sizing for products and locations. The platform highlights location consolidation opportunities, freeing up valuable space and enhancing capacity.

Flexible subscription model for rapid deployment

DexoryView’s subscription-based model enables swift deployment, providing insights and revealing lost stock within days, all without a capex investment. Key benefits include:

  1. Quick setup in just 2 weeks: DexoryView is operational within two weeks, delivering value almost immediately.
  2. All-inclusive subscription: A full-stack solution with no upfront costs, offering flexibility and convenience.
  3. Effortless implementation: DexoryView requires no complex integrations, infrastructure changes, or workflow disruptions, making it easy to adopt and integrate into existing processes.

With DexoryView, unlock your warehouse’s full potential and achieve accurate, continuous insights that empower your team, minimise stock discrepancies, and ensure smooth, optimised operations.

www.dexory.com/demo

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

