Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide. Bringing high throughput multi-channel flexibility to Maurices, a women's clothing retailer, this facility ships directly to consumers, replenishes stores, and fulfills buy-online-pick-up in store orders.

404,000 sq. ft. advanced fulfillment facility

60,000 sq. ft. highest throughput AutoStore system ever built

5 Bastian Solutions SmartPick™ robotic piece picking stations working alongside 29 associate workstations

