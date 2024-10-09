FE4P130N-175N Heavy Duty Lithium Forklift from Noblelift

The FE4P130N-175N Series, 13,000 lbs to 17,500 lbs capacity, Heavy Duty Lithium Forklifts are designed for heavy lifting and work well for indoor and outdoor applications and have a lift capacity. They are structurally engineered to be tough like an internal combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of lithium. AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs. Ideal for your most demanding applications: metallurgy, ports, container yards, automotive, mold manufacturing, paper roll handling, lumber yards, brick and stone distribution centers.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

