FE3C32 / C35 / C40 Lithium 3-Wheel Cushion Forklift from NOBLELIFT

The FE3C32 / C35 / C40 3-Wheel Cushion (3,200 lbs, 3,500 lbs 4,000 lbs capacity) Lithium forklifts are highly efficient, durable forklifts. They are designed for indoor warehouse applications and other applications with hard smooth floors. The mast system, front/rear axles and chassis are engineered to be tough like an Internal Combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of Lithium. Dual AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs.

They offer a smaller turning radius of 62” to 67” and excel at navigating within confined spaces. Greatly increase your work productivity with these quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, lithium forklifts. Lithium charger 48V/200A included. Capable of multiple shift operation.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium Technology. We manufacture more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

