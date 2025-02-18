Faster Order Fulfillment and Room to Grow with Warehouse Automation

To keep up with rapid ecommerce growth in North America, PUMA outgrew its Torrance, California, distribution center. Seeking faster order fulfillment and expanded East Coast reach, PUMA partnered with Bastian Solutions to integrate a new, automated facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featuring innovations like the AutoStore system and in-line packing automation, the new center delivers 10x more capacity and 20% faster fulfillment compared to the California site. With support from 3PL partner NFI/Cal Cartage, PUMA is well-equipped to handle peak season demands and scale for future growth.

To learn more about PUMA's automation journey and these advanced solutions across several of its locations, visit Bastian Solutions at ProMat 2025, booth S1203, March 17-20 in Chicago, IL.

