Eliminate the Hassle of Removing Outdated or Damaged Warehouse Labels

At ID Label, we understand the challenges of maintaining an organized and efficient warehouse. One of the most common issues is managing outdated or damaged warehouse labels on beams and shelves. To address this, we developed Beam Renew™ Cover-Up Labels.

Beam Renew™ is ID Label Inc.’s innovative solution for easily relabeling your warehouse racks. It applies directly over old or damaged labels without the time and expense of scraping, cleaning or painting.

The Problem with Outdated Labels

Old, damaged, or misaligned labels can cause significant headaches in a warehouse environment. They lead to scanning errors, reduce efficiency, and can result in costly mistakes. Traditional label removal methods are time-consuming and often ineffective, leaving behind residue and causing damage to the surfaces.

The Beam Renew™ Solution

ID Label’s Beam Renew™ Cover-Up Labels are designed to provide a quick and effective fix for these issues. Beam Renew™ labels are specifically engineered to cover up old labels, making it easy to apply new ones without the hassle of scraping, peeling, or using harsh chemicals. Here’s what makes them stand out:

Quick and Easy Application : Simply apply Beam Renew™ over the existing label for an instant refresh.

: Simply apply Beam Renew™ over the existing label for an instant refresh. No Residue or Damage : The labels are designed to adhere securely without leaving a sticky residue or damaging the surface when removed.

: The labels are designed to adhere securely without leaving a sticky residue or damaging the surface when removed. Durable and Long-Lasting : Made from high-quality materials, Beam Renew™ labels are built to withstand the demands of a busy warehouse environment.

: Made from high-quality materials, Beam Renew™ labels are built to withstand the demands of a busy warehouse environment. Customizable: Available in various sizes and colors to fit your specific needs.

Learn more and request your free samples today.