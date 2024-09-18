EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT

The EDGE Elite PTE33N-45N Lithium Pallet Jacks (3,300 to 4,500 lbs capacity) are economical, quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, and are perfect for light and medium duty material handling. Their extremely compact design, low service weight and small turning radius makes them ideal for loading docks, delivery operations, narrow aisles, and applications within confined spaces like retail stores, business centers, elevators, trailers, containers, and mezzanines warehouses.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium Technology. We manufacture more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more.



Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

