DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Catch the Wave of Innovation: SURF Dispensing Solution

Transform Fulfillment with Unmatched Efficiency

Get ready to revolutionize your warehouse operations with the SURF Dispensing Solution from DMW&H. Designed for high-volume fulfillment, SURF combines cutting-edge automation and advanced engineering to deliver industry-leading performance in a compact, space-saving footprint. As the ultimate wave-releasing solution, SURF is the answer to the most pressing challenges in supply chain management.

At Promat 2025, we invite you to witness the SURF Dispensing Solution live in action at Booth #S1263. See firsthand how this state-of-the-art system combines innovation and practicality to address your fulfillment needs:

What Makes SURF Stand Out?

  • Labor-Less Case Picking: Eliminate the inefficiencies and costs of manual processes. SURF automates case picking, ensuring accuracy and speed while reducing labor dependency.
  • Highly Scalable: Whether your business is growing or you're adapting to seasonal spikes, SURF's modular design scales to meet your demands effortlessly.
  • Optimized for High Density: Make the most of your warehouse space. SURF delivers high-volume throughput without requiring significant real estate, making it ideal for operations with space constraints.
  • Sequential Dispensing for High-Volume SKUs: Ensure fast and precise order assembly for even the most demanding SKU profiles.
  • Freezer-Rated Solutions: Designed to perform in cold storage environments, SURF maintains reliability in extreme conditions.
  • Gentle Product Handling: Protect your products while enhancing efficiency with a system engineered for precision and care.

About DMW&H

With over six decades of experience, DMW&H has been a pioneer in material handling solutions. Our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and client success has made us a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative solutions. From concept to execution, we work hand-in-hand with our clients to push industry boundaries and deliver exceptional results.

Don't miss your chance to catch the wave!

Visit www.dmwandh.com to learn more and schedule your demo experience. See you at Booth #S1263 at Promat 2025!

DMW&H

Operator Assist Technologies Reinforce Best Practicesplay icon
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Operator Assist Technologies Reinforce Best Practices

Today's dynamic warehouses present many labor challenges. Raymond's comprehensive operator assist portfolio helps address these challenges with technologies that reinforce training. Two key solutions, the iWAREHOUSE® Integrated Tether System and iWAREHOUSE ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense), work seamlessly in various applications to reinforce best practices. Both provide three layers of security: audible alerts, visual notifications and controlled truck functionality. The Integrated Tether System is the industry's first wireless tether solution that notifies operators of their proper connection, while iW.ObjectSense uses lidar-scanning technology to notify operators of objects in their path. Both solutions alert operators and offer smart truck functionality in dynamic environments, helping operators stay secure while improving productivity in high-demand warehouse settings. For order picking applications, these two technologies layer together onto your Raymond lift trucks for greater efficiency. For more information, visit www.Raymondcorp.com/promat2025.

Raymond

Faster Order Fulfillment and Room to Grow with Warehouse Automationplay icon
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Faster Order Fulfillment and Room to Grow with Warehouse Automation

To keep up with rapid ecommerce growth in North America, PUMA outgrew its Torrance, California, distribution center. Seeking faster order fulfillment and expanded East Coast reach, PUMA partnered with Bastian Solutions to integrate a new, automated facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featuring innovations like the AutoStore system and in-line packing automation, the new center delivers 10x more capacity and 20% faster fulfillment compared to the California site. With support from 3PL partner NFI/Cal Cartage, PUMA is well-equipped to handle peak season demands and scale for future growth.

To learn more about PUMA's automation journey and these advanced solutions across several of its locations, visit Bastian Solutions at ProMat 2025, booth S1203, March 17-20 in Chicago, IL.

Bastian Solutions

Swisslog Helps HelloFresh Increase Throughput with Automated Fulfillmentplay icon
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Swisslog Helps HelloFresh Increase Throughput with Automated Fulfillment

HelloFresh partnered with Swisslog to implement an advanced automated distribution center in Irving, Texas, to support growing demand and menu expansion. The AutoStore system, empowered by Swisslog's SynQ software, optimizes inventory management, increases throughput, and ensures precise sequencing for efficient fulfillment. This automation allows HelloFresh to maintain high accuracy, freshness, and speed while seamlessly scaling operations without disruptions. By combining manual picking with automation, the system enhances productivity and streamlines order fulfillment, enabling HelloFresh to expand its offerings while maintaining exceptional service and quality.

Read the case study.

Swisslog

Evolve Order Picking with Crown’s SP 1500 Seriesplay icon
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Evolve Order Picking with Crown’s SP 1500 Series

The SP 1500 Series order picker enhances lift truck performance to meet today’s order picking challenges.

Adapted to fit each operator’s preferences, the SP 1500 Series order picker enhances lift truck performance to meet today’s order picking challenges. Its high visibility, fast lift and lower speeds and operator-focused environment boost productivity and safety.

Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logisticsplay icon
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Geodis and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide.

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide. Bringing high throughput multi-channel flexibility to Maurices, a women's clothing retailer, this facility ships directly to consumers, replenishes stores, and fulfills buy-online-pick-up in store orders.

  • 404,000 sq. ft. advanced fulfillment facility
  • 60,000 sq. ft. highest throughput AutoStore system ever built
  • 5 Bastian Solutions SmartPick™ robotic piece picking stations working alongside 29 associate workstations

Bastian Solutions

Pick the Winning Path

Case Study Video: How Associates can Pick Over 500 Units Per Hour

DexoryView: The AI-Powered Warehouse Intelligence Platform With Autonomous Stock-Scanning Robots

