Catch the Wave of Innovation: SURF Dispensing Solution

Transform Fulfillment with Unmatched Efficiency

Get ready to revolutionize your warehouse operations with the SURF Dispensing Solution from DMW&H. Designed for high-volume fulfillment, SURF combines cutting-edge automation and advanced engineering to deliver industry-leading performance in a compact, space-saving footprint. As the ultimate wave-releasing solution, SURF is the answer to the most pressing challenges in supply chain management.

At Promat 2025, we invite you to witness the SURF Dispensing Solution live in action at Booth #S1263. See firsthand how this state-of-the-art system combines innovation and practicality to address your fulfillment needs:

What Makes SURF Stand Out?

Labor-Less Case Picking: Eliminate the inefficiencies and costs of manual processes. SURF automates case picking, ensuring accuracy and speed while reducing labor dependency.

Highly Scalable: Whether your business is growing or you're adapting to seasonal spikes, SURF's modular design scales to meet your demands effortlessly.

Optimized for High Density: Make the most of your warehouse space. SURF delivers high-volume throughput without requiring significant real estate, making it ideal for operations with space constraints.

Sequential Dispensing for High-Volume SKUs: Ensure fast and precise order assembly for even the most demanding SKU profiles.

Freezer-Rated Solutions: Designed to perform in cold storage environments, SURF maintains reliability in extreme conditions.

Gentle Product Handling: Protect your products while enhancing efficiency with a system engineered for precision and care.

About DMW&H

With over six decades of experience, DMW&H has been a pioneer in material handling solutions. Our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and client success has made us a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative solutions. From concept to execution, we work hand-in-hand with our clients to push industry boundaries and deliver exceptional results.

Don't miss your chance to catch the wave!

Visit www.dmwandh.com to learn more and schedule your demo experience. See you at Booth #S1263 at Promat 2025!

