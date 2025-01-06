Skip to content
Supply Chain Short Takes: Michael Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, on how lithium-ion battery technology is impacting supply chain operations
Supply Chain Short Takes: Michael Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, on how lithium-ion battery technology is impacting supply chain operations

A piece of material handling equipment is only efficient as the power that drives it. Michael Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, joins DC Velocity’s David Maloney to discuss the impacts that lithium-ion battery technology is having on manufacturing and distribution operations. Green Cubes is a pioneer in lithium-ion technologies, with manufacturing based in Indiana. Walsh shares how lithium-ion has become the sexy alternative to lead acid batteries as a power source for equipment and systems. He also discusses the material handling market in the past year and projections for 2025, as well as the growth potential of lithium-ion due to its flexible applications, fast charging capabilities, and solid return on investment.

Green Cubes Technology

Supply Chain Short Takes: Mitch Smith of Hytrol Conveyor Co. on how AI and machine learning are influencing conveyor design and manufacturing
Supply Chain Short Takes: Mitch Smith of Hytrol Conveyor Co. on how AI and machine learning are influencing conveyor design and manufacturing

Conveyors are like the highways of our distribution centers. They provide important arteries to move products throughout a building's operations. Mitch Smith, chief revenue officer at Hytrol Conveyor Company, joins DC Velocity's David Maloney to discuss the types of conveyors and automation being deployed in today's distribution facilities, how artificial intelligence and machine learning are impacting the ways that conveyors are being designed and manufactured, and how Hytrol's extensive network of integration partners assures that clients receive a good experience long after the sale.

Hytrol

Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs
Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are among the most impactful technologies currently being deployed in distribution and manufacturing facilities. Their popularity is a result of these robots being easy to deploy, scale, and operate in a cost-effective manner. But there is more to the robot than what can be seen from the outside. Taking a look under the hood, we discover the control systems and navigation components that allow the robots to function dependably and repeatably. Doug Schuchart, global intralogistics industry manager at Beckhoff discusses how PLCs, navigation systems, safety systems, and artificial intelligence capabilities are best deployed when combined into a single piece of controls hardware.

Beckhoff Automation

Anisa Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Narvar
Supply Chain Short Takes: Anisa Kumar of Narvar on preventing fraudulent retail returns

Returns make up nearly 20 percent of all retail purchases and they cost retailers some $800 billion a year. Beyond the legitimate returns, a large portion of what customers send back is fraudulent. Half of consumers admit to making a fraudulent return at some point. What can be done to reduce the numbers of overall returns — and also identify fraudulent returns before the credit is issued? Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar and a retail expert, offers some practical tactics for countering fraud.

Narvar

Supply Chain Short Takes: AutoScheduler.AI – Driving Productivity in the Warehouse
Supply Chain Short Takes: AutoScheduler.AI – Driving Productivity in the Warehouse

Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, returns for another Short Take discussion with DC Velocity's David Maloney about AutoScheduler.AI, a resource planning and optimization platform that works with a warehouse management system to orchestrate all activity within the warehouse. They specifically talk about ways to drive productivity in the warehouse, including technologies that provide greater throughput, labor management software to optimize the use of workers, and the need to orchestrate warehouse functions.

AutoScheduler.ai

Zebra robot in warehouse
Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – The future of fulfillment automation

Learn what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about the future of fulfillment operations. They review some of the history of fulfillment automation and the major changes that these solutions have made to our supply chains. They also discuss what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

Zebra

Big gains for Big Lots
Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Ruan: Raising their spirits

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply
BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply

Conair force
Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
L.L.Bean: The great indoors

Dock Stop gate
Dock Stop Super HD

Worker in warehouse scans item with wearable scanner; in the background is an AMR assisting another worker.
Pick the Winning Path

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024
Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024
Dorner at Pack Expo 2024

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

