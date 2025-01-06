Supply Chain Short Takes: Michael Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, on how lithium-ion battery technology is impacting supply chain operations

A piece of material handling equipment is only efficient as the power that drives it. Michael Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, joins DC Velocity’s David Maloney to discuss the impacts that lithium-ion battery technology is having on manufacturing and distribution operations. Green Cubes is a pioneer in lithium-ion technologies, with manufacturing based in Indiana. Walsh shares how lithium-ion has become the sexy alternative to lead acid batteries as a power source for equipment and systems. He also discusses the material handling market in the past year and projections for 2025, as well as the growth potential of lithium-ion due to its flexible applications, fast charging capabilities, and solid return on investment.

