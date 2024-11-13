Supply Chain Short Takes: Mitch Smith of Hytrol Conveyor Co. on how AI and machine learning are influencing conveyor design and manufacturing

Conveyors are like the highways of our distribution centers. They provide important arteries to move products throughout a building's operations. Mitch Smith, chief revenue officer at Hytrol Conveyor Company, joins DC Velocity's David Maloney to discuss the types of conveyors and automation being deployed in today's distribution facilities, how artificial intelligence and machine learning are impacting the ways that conveyors are being designed and manufactured, and how Hytrol's extensive network of integration partners assures that clients receive a good experience long after the sale.

