Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video

Supply Chain Short Takes: Mitch Smith of Hytrol Conveyor Co. on how AI and machine learning are influencing conveyor design and manufacturing
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Mitch Smith of Hytrol Conveyor Co. on how AI and machine learning are influencing conveyor design and manufacturing

Conveyors are like the highways of our distribution centers. They provide important arteries to move products throughout a building's operations. Mitch Smith, chief revenue officer at Hytrol Conveyor Company, joins DC Velocity's David Maloney to discuss the types of conveyors and automation being deployed in today's distribution facilities, how artificial intelligence and machine learning are impacting the ways that conveyors are being designed and manufactured, and how Hytrol's extensive network of integration partners assures that clients receive a good experience long after the sale.

Sponsored by

Hytrol

Up Next

Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are among the most impactful technologies currently being deployed in distribution and manufacturing facilities. Their popularity is a result of these robots being easy to deploy, scale, and operate in a cost-effective manner. But there is more to the robot than what can be seen from the outside. Taking a look under the hood, we discover the control systems and navigation components that allow the robots to function dependably and repeatably. Doug Schuchart, global intralogistics industry manager at Beckhoff discusses how PLCs, navigation systems, safety systems, and artificial intelligence capabilities are best deployed when combined into a single piece of controls hardware.

Sponsored by

Beckhoff Automation

Anisa Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Narvar
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Anisa Kumar of Narvar on preventing fraudulent retail returns

Returns make up nearly 20 percent of all retail purchases and they cost retailers some $800 billion a year. Beyond the legitimate returns, a large portion of what customers send back is fraudulent. Half of consumers admit to making a fraudulent return at some point. What can be done to reduce the numbers of overall returns — and also identify fraudulent returns before the credit is issued? Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar and a retail expert, offers some practical tactics for countering fraud.

Sponsored by

Narvar

Supply Chain Recap: Titan Brands’ deployment of OMS and WMS with Körber
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Recap: Titan Brands’ deployment of OMS and WMS with Körber

Jeff Hill, senior director – global supply chain, at Titan Brands and Deanna Kaufman, vice president of product management at Körber Supply Chain Software, recently completed an industry webcast outlining the benefits that Titan has achieved since launching an order management system (OMS) in combination with a warehouse management system (WMS). Titan Brands is a direct-to-consumer distributor of fitness equipment and outdoor lifestyle products. Körber provided Titan with both the OMS and WMS software solutions. In this interview with DC Velocity's David Maloney, Jeff and Deanna briefly share the challenges that Titan was facing in managing its orders, why it selected Körber for its software deployments, and how the combination of OMS and WMS working in an orchestrated fashion has greatly benefitted its operations and elevated its customer service.

Sponsored by

Körber Supply Chain Software

IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Diagon
IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Diagon
IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Diagon
DCV-TV 1: News

IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Diagon

Hear how many companies are struggling to find the manufacturing equipment they need to ramp up production capabilities quickly.

Will Drewery, CEO and founder of Diagon, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, Equipping the Factories of the Future, examined how many companies are struggling to find the manufacturing equipment they need to ramp up production capabilities quickly. That is why Diagon was created as a procurement platform for the manufacturing community. It works as a marketplace with listings of available manufactuing systems and resources for a wide range of industries. The Diagon marketplace includes both new and used gear. Drewery explains the benefits of using the marketplace, including reduced costs and faster equipment deployments.

Sponsored by

Diagon

IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies
IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies
IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies
DCV-TV 1: News

IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies

Learn how today's manufacturing systems must connect with each other to be effective and efficient.

Enrique Herrera, industry principle for manufacturing at Zebra Technologies, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, The Rise of the Connected Factory: Charting Manufacturing's Digital Transformation, explained how today's manufacturing systems must connect with each other to be effective and efficient. The presentation included a study presented by Zebra on the progress being made towards a digital transformation of the factory floor. He also shared insights into the types of systems and technologies that are part of the connected factory.

Sponsored by

Zebra Technologies

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

Big gains for Big Lots
Videos

Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Videos

Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
Videos

More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Videos

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Videos

Ruan: Raising their spirits

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply
Videos

BLG Logistics: Harnessing automotive supply

DCV-TV 3: Webcasts

Conair force
Videos

Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
Videos

TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Videos

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
Videos

L.L.Bean: The great indoors

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Regal Rexnord at Pack Expo 2024

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Dorner at Pack Expo 2024

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

Copyright ©2024.