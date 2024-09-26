IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Bastian Solutions

Spiros Tzanetakos, senior regional manager for Bastian solutions, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, Automation ROI: Solving the Top 3 Operational Challenges, looked at how the challenges of labor, available space, and meeting customer service demands are making companies re-think their distribution operations. Supply chain managers are finding that today's automation can provide the needed return-on-investment to save costs and improve operations.

Sponsored by