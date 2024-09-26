DCV-TV 1: News
IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Bastian Solutions
Learn how the challenges of labor, available space, and meeting customer service demands are making companies re-think their distribution operations.
Spiros Tzanetakos, senior regional manager for Bastian solutions, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, Automation ROI: Solving the Top 3 Operational Challenges, looked at how the challenges of labor, available space, and meeting customer service demands are making companies re-think their distribution operations. Supply chain managers are finding that today's automation can provide the needed return-on-investment to save costs and improve operations.
Sponsored by