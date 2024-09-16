Skip to content
U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

ShipStation survey shows growth of “recommerce” as consumers seek savings in pre-owned items.

U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity Staff Sep 16, 2024
Nearly one-third of American consumers have increased their secondhand purchases in the past year, revealing a jump in “recommerce” according to a buyer survey from ShipStation, a provider of web-based shipping and order fulfillment solutions.

The number comes from a survey of 500 U.S. consumers showing that nearly one in four (23%) Americans lack confidence in making purchases over $200 in the next six months. Due to economic uncertainty, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to save money without sacrificing quality or style, the research found.

Younger shoppers are leading the charge in that trend, with 59% of Gen Z and 48% of Millennials buying pre-owned items weekly or monthly. That rate makes Gen Z nearly twice as likely to buy second hand compared to older generations.

The primary reason that shoppers say they have increased their recommerce habits is lower prices (74%), followed by the thrill of finding unique or rare items (38%) and getting higher quality for a lower price (28%). Only 14% of Americans cite environmental concerns as a primary reason they shop second-hand.

Despite the challenge of adjusting to the new pattern, recommerce represents a strategic opportunity for businesses to capture today’s budget-minded shoppers and foster long-term loyalty, Austin, Texas-based ShipStation said.

For example, retailers don’t have to sell used goods to capitalize on the secondhand boom. Instead, they can offer trade-in programs swapping discounts or store credit for shoppers’ old items. And they can improve product discoverability to help customers—particularly older generations—find what they’re looking for.

Other ways for retailers to connect with recommerce shoppers are to improve shipping practices. According to ShipStation:

  • 70% of shoppers won’t return to a brand if shipping is too expensive.
  • 51% of consumers are turned off by late deliveries
  • 40% of shoppers won’t return to a retailer again if the packaging is bad.
