Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump nominates former Wisconsin Congressman Duffy for DOT

Potential Transportation Secretary to succeed Buttigieg and Chao marks second Fox News host picked for cabinet.

graphic of coverage areas for US DOT
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesNov 19, 2024
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
See Full Bio

President-elect Donald Trump today picked Sean Duffy as his nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the next four years, choosing a former Republican U.S. Rep. for Wisconsin and current Fox News television host, according to published reports.

Duffy served in the U.S. House for nearly nine years after he found fame as a reality TV show cast member on a spinoff show from the MTV hit series “The Real World” and then as district attorney for a county in Wisconsin. As he named his choice for the potential cabinet slot, Trump noted that Duffy also met his wife on that television series, marrying a fellow actor who also went on to become a Fox News TV personality.

If Duffy earns confirmation by the U.S. Senate, he would become the second Fox News media employee after potential Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Duffy would replace current DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a Biden Administration pick who succeeded former Trump Administration choice Elaine Chao, who resigned in the wake of the deadly January 6 riots following Trump’s election loss in 2020.

Following news of the nomination, trucking industry group the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) urged Duffy to concentrate on a handful of specific issues. “OOIDA and the 150,000 small business truckers we represent congratulate Representative Sean Duffy on his nomination as Secretary of Transportation,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him in advancing the priorities of small business truckers across America, including expanding truck parking, fighting freight fraud, and rolling back unnecessary regulations. We encourage a swift confirmation in the Senate and look forward to working with the new administration.”

Likewise, the current Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Rick Larsen (D-WA), said he hoped to work with Duffy to pass a bipartisan surface transportation bill in the next term.

“This Congress, the T&I Committee has advanced major bipartisan legislation to keep people and the economy moving, including the FAA Reauthorization Act, the Water Resources Development Act, and the Coast Guard Authorization Act,” Larsen said in an email. “Next Congress, I look forward to working with my T&I colleagues to build on this bipartisan work by passing a surface transportation bill—which Congress has consistently done for the past 25 years—that will create good-paying jobs and build a cleaner, greener, safer and more accessible transportation system across the country. Transportation policy has a long bipartisan history, and I look forward to continuing to maintain the tradition under Former Representative Sean Duffy’s leadership and working together to pass the next surface transportation authorization, creating more jobs, if he is confirmed as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation.”


ArticleRegulation/GovernmentEditorialTransportation
u.s. department of transportation
ArticleRegulation/GovernmentEditorialTransportation
u.s. department of transportation

The Latest

screen shot of AI assistant
Article

Accenture and Microsoft launch business AI unit

penske truck leasing site with rooftop solar panels
Article

Penske activates solar panels at three truck leasing sites

retail store tech AI zebra
Article

Retailers plan tech investments to stop theft and loss

More Stories

Mobile robots, drones move beyond the hype

Mobile robots, drones move beyond the hype

Supply chains are poised for accelerated adoption of mobile robots and drones as those technologies mature and companies focus on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across their logistics operations.

That’s according to data from Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, released this week. The report shows that several mobile robotics technologies will mature over the next two to five years, and also identifies breakthrough and rising technologies set to have an impact further out.

Keep ReadingShow less
warehouse automation systems

Cimcorp's new CEO sees growth in grocery and tire segments

Logistics automation systems integrator Cimcorp today named company insider Veli-Matti Hakala as its new CEO, saying he will cultivate growth in both the company and its clientele, specifically in the grocery retail and tire plant logistics sectors.

An eight-year veteran of the Georgia company, Hakala will begin his new role on January 1, when the current CEO, Tero Peltomäki, will retire after a long and noteworthy career, continuing as a member of the board of directors, Cimcorp said.

Keep ReadingShow less

Securing the last mile

Although many shoppers will return to physical stores this holiday season, online shopping remains a driving force behind peak-season shipping challenges, especially when it comes to the last mile. Consumers still want fast, free shipping if they can get it—without any delays or disruptions to their holiday deliveries.

One disruptor that gets a lot of headlines this time of year is package theft—committed by so-called “porch pirates.” These are thieves who snatch parcels from front stairs, side porches, and driveways in neighborhoods across the country. The problem adds up to billions of dollars in stolen merchandise each year—not to mention headaches for shippers, parcel delivery companies, and, of course, consumers.

Keep ReadingShow less
image of board and prevedere software

Board acquires Prevedere to build business prediction platform

The Boston-based enterprise software vendor Board has acquired the California company Prevedere, a provider of predictive planning technology, saying the move will integrate internal performance metrics with external economic intelligence.

According to Board, the combined technologies will integrate millions of external data points—ranging from macroeconomic indicators to AI-driven predictive models—to help companies build predictive models for critical planning needs, cutting costs by reducing inventory excess and optimizing logistics in response to global trade dynamics.

Keep ReadingShow less
vecna warehouse robots

Vecna Robotics names Iagnemma as new CEO

Material handling automation provider Vecna Robotics today named Karl Iagnemma as its new CEO and announced $14.5 million in additional funding from existing investors, the Waltham, Massachusetts firm said.

The fresh funding is earmarked to accelerate technology and product enhancements to address the automation needs of operators in automotive, general manufacturing, and high-volume warehousing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.