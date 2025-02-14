Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Infrastructure maker Wabash acquires cargo security firm

Buying TrailerHawk.ai will let Wabash extend Trailers as a Service program with added freight integrity, chain of custody, and scalability.

truck trailers made by wabash
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 14, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The infrastructure equipment maker Wabash has acquired TrailerHawk.ai, a Colorado-based provider of cargo security and smart access management technologies.

Indiana-based Wabash said the move would strengthen its Trailers as a Service (TaaS) offering, allowing logistics providers to achieve greater freight security, visibility and operational efficiency. The TaaS product includes a nationwide, flexible trailer subscription including on-demand trailer pools, national maintenance support, and actionable data insights.

By adding TrailerHawk.ai’s tools to that system, the partners say users will be able to access advanced cargo security and freight integrity, verified asset chain of custody, and operational flexibility to adapt to industry shifts and scaling needs.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but as part of the acquisition, TrailerHawk.ai’s founder and CEO, Brett Suma, will join Wabash to lead the ongoing development and scaling of the TaaS and TrailerHawk.ai solutions tailored to logistics providers.

“By integrating TrailerHawk.ai’s technology into our TaaS program, we’re offering logistics providers a unique advantage—superior cargo security, real-time visibility and data-driven insights that help protect assets and streamline operations,” Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash, said in a release. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions that address today’s most pressing logistics challenges.”

Wabash has been expanding its trailer manufacturing capabilities lately through opening a new Indiana factory in 2023.

ArticleTruckingEditorialTransportation
wabashtrucking
ArticleTruckingEditorialTransportation
wabashtrucking

The Latest

apptronik humanoid robot moving boxes
Robotic Picking and Loading

Humanoid robot maker Apptronik gets $350 million funding boost

Warehouse automation project orders fell 3% in 2024
Featured

Warehouse automation project orders fell 3% in 2024

drawing of woman using supply chain software on tablet
Supply Chain IT

Körber Supply Chain Software to rebrand as “Infios”

More Stories

wabash insulated reefer trailer

Wabash project will build solar panels into refrigerated trailers

The freight equipment original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Wabash will use a federal grant to launch a project with the University of Delaware that will save electricity by incorporating lightweight solar panels into refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, the Indiana company said today.

Funding for the design will come from a $1.6 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to support a research and development project aimed at decarbonizing the commercial transportation industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
trailer pool truck trailers

Kodiak Robotics to hitch Wabash trailers to its self-driving trucks

Autonomous trucking technology provider Kodiak Robotics Inc. has agreed to use a trailers as a service (TaaS) program from the transportation, logistics and distribution equipment provider Wabash, thus gaining access to a fleet of trailers nationwide.

According to Indiana-based Wabash, its TaaS offering differs from traditional leasing because it ensures minimal downtime by providing a holistic solution that supports the full lifecycle of the trailer, from acquisition to maintenance and uptime management.

Keep ReadingShow less
20240903stuck_in_neutral.jpg

Stuck in neutral: Stubborn freight recession has truckers searching for an upshift

Jason Seidl has been in the trucking business for the better part of 30 years, first working on the front lines in freight operations, then moving to the investment community, where today he’s managing director and senior transportation analyst for investment firm TD Cowen. Through all that time and all the different business cycles he’s experienced, he hasn’t witnessed anything like the current market cycle. “I’ve never seen a downturn that’s lasted this long,” Seidl says.

Part of the reason, he believes, is the “crazy period” the markets lived through during the pandemic and post-pandemic cycles, and the supply chain crises that resulted.

Keep ReadingShow less
goodyear Screenshot 2024-08-23 at 3.19.35 PM.png

Goodyear Canada expands Ontario tire factory

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will modernize and expand its manufacturing plant in Ontario through a $575 million project to create an energy-efficient, end-to-end manufacturing process and increase its production capacity, including of EV and all-terrain tires.

This project will also get Goodyear's plant to net-zero emissions by 2040, helping achieve Canada's goal of a net-zero economy by 2050, the company said August 12. The facility is located in Napanee, Ontario, which is on the northern shore of Lake Ontario, halfway between Toronto and Ottawa.

Keep ReadingShow less
ryder 6400cf4a04403e5bd6cfba19_3C1A0160 (5).jpeg

Ryder buys Florida fleet maintenance firm

Transportation and supply chain service provider Ryder System Inc. has agreed to acquire Pit Stop Fleet Service, a Florida firm that services commercial vehicles through the Southeast U.S.

According to Miami-based Ryder, the move will enable the expansion and further strengthening of its “Torque by Ryder” retail mobile maintenance business offering. Since launching in 2023 and adding the new acquisition, that business unit will have a workforce of about 200 technicians. They deliver support to customers across a range of vehicles including commercial trucks, trailers, delivery vans, refrigerated vehicles, construction and utility vehicles, passenger and shuttle buses, and emergency response vehicles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.