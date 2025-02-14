Infrastructure maker Wabash acquires cargo security firm

The infrastructure equipment maker Wabash has acquired TrailerHawk.ai, a Colorado-based provider of cargo security and smart access management technologies.
Indiana-based Wabash said the move would strengthen its Trailers as a Service (TaaS) offering, allowing logistics providers to achieve greater freight security, visibility and operational efficiency. The TaaS product includes a nationwide, flexible trailer subscription including on-demand trailer pools, national maintenance support, and actionable data insights.
By adding TrailerHawk.ai’s tools to that system, the partners say users will be able to access advanced cargo security and freight integrity, verified asset chain of custody, and operational flexibility to adapt to industry shifts and scaling needs.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but as part of the acquisition, TrailerHawk.ai’s founder and CEO, Brett Suma, will join Wabash to lead the ongoing development and scaling of the TaaS and TrailerHawk.ai solutions tailored to logistics providers.
“By integrating TrailerHawk.ai’s technology into our TaaS program, we’re offering logistics providers a unique advantage—superior cargo security, real-time visibility and data-driven insights that help protect assets and streamline operations,” Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash, said in a release. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions that address today’s most pressing logistics challenges.”
Wabash has been expanding its trailer manufacturing capabilities lately through opening a new Indiana factory in 2023.