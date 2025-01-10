Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

UPS acquires two German healthcare logistics specialists

Buying Frigo-Trans and BPL is latest step in move to extend its temperature-sensitive healthcare network across Europe.

frigo-trans truck hauling healthcare cargo
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 10, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Parcel carrier and logistics provider UPS Inc. has acquired the German company Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, which provide complex healthcare logistics solutions across Europe, the Atlanta-based firm said this week.

According to UPS, the move extends its UPS Healthcare division’s ability to offer end-to-end capabilities for its customers, who increasingly need temperature-controlled and time-critical logistics solutions globally.

UPS Healthcare has 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally, supporting services such as inventory management, cold chain packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, and lab and clinical trial logistics.

More specifically, UPS Healthcare said that the acquisitions align with its broader mission to provide end-to-end logistics for temperature-sensitive healthcare products, including biologics, specialty pharmaceuticals, and personalized medicine. With 80% of pharmaceutical products in Europe requiring temperature-controlled transportation, investments like these ensure UPS Healthcare remains at the forefront of innovation in the $82 billion complex healthcare logistics market, the company said.

Additionally, Frigo-Trans' presence in Germany—the world's fourth-largest healthcare manufacturing market—strengthens UPS's foothold and enhances its support for critical intra-Germany operations. Frigo-Trans’ network includes temperature-controlled warehousing ranging from cryopreservation (-196°C) to ambient (+15° to +25°C) as well as Pan-European cold chain transportation. And BPL provides logistics solutions including time-critical freight forwarding capabilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But it fits into UPS' long term strategy to double its healthcare revenue from $10 billion in 2023 to $20 billion by 2026. To get there, it has also made previous acquisitions of companies like Bomi and MNX. And UPS recently expanded its temperature-controlled fleet in France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Hungary.

"Healthcare customers increasingly demand precision, reliability, and adaptability—qualities that are critical for the future of biologics and personalized medicine. The Frigo-Trans and BPL acquisitions allow us to offer unmatched service across Europe, making logistics a competitive advantage for our pharma partners," says John Bolla, President, UPS Healthcare.

ArticleTruckingEditorialTransportation
upscold chain technologies
ArticleTruckingEditorialTransportation
upscold chain technologies

The Latest

Report: Five trends in AI and data science for 2025
Featured

Report: Five trends in AI and data science for 2025

aerial photo of port of miami
Ports

East and Gulf coast strike averted with 11th-hour agreement

Logistics industry growth slowed in December
Featured

Logistics industry growth slowed in December

More Stories

youngster checking shipping details on smartphone

Survey: older generations are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines

As holiday shoppers blitz through the final weeks of the winter peak shopping season, a survey from the postal and shipping solutions provider Stamps.com shows that 40% of U.S. consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, leaving them at risk of running into last-minute scrambles, higher shipping costs, and packages arriving late.

The survey also found a generational difference in holiday shipping deadline awareness, with 53% of Baby Boomers unaware of these cut-off dates, compared to just 32% of Millennials. Millennials are also more likely to prioritize guaranteed delivery, with 68% citing it as a key factor when choosing a shipping option this holiday season.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart on number of carriers per retailers

E-com retailers produce fastest delivery times since COVID-19

Retailers are deploying multiple carriers to deliver their packages, delivering lightning-fast delivery times this winter as peak season 2024 is off to the strongest start for e-commerce parcel handling since Covid-19, according to industry statistics from supply chain visibility platform provider Project44.

That success comes as the last mile peak season ramps up, spanning November to January as the year’s highest annual volumes are driven by holiday shopping, returns, and events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
A United States Postal Service van drives on a curving mountain road..
Parcel express market confronts a shifting landscape
Parcel express market confronts a shifting landscape

Parcel express market confronts a shifting landscape

Having survived the demand surge of the pandemic and its aftermath, the parcel express market is undergoing an evolution of unprecedented proportions as the nation’s largest express carriers struggle to address multiple challenges—from a growing cast of new competitors, to rationalizing their networks and reining in surging costs, to dealing with flattening e-commerce volumes and a stubborn weakness in U.S. manufacturing and industrial output that’s putting a damper on parcel growth.

Shippers have serious issues with the high cost of parcel service, exacerbated by a flurry of surcharges and changes implemented for this peak season, says Bart De Muynck, principal at strategic supply chain consulting firm Bart De Muynck LLC. “If you are doing high volumes in peak season, those increases mean tens of millions of dollars in extra parcel shipping costs,” he says.

Keep ReadingShow less
survey on late ecommerce deliveries

Survey: 53% of e-com orders are late, damaged, or misplaced

More than half of home deliveries to U.S. online shoppers arrive either late, damaged, or at the wrong address, totaling 53% of orders with one of those issues, according to a study from e-commerce software vendor HubBox.

Specifically, almost one in three (27%) home delivery packages are currently delivered late, while almost one in six (15%) online orders are delivered to the wrong address. The results come from Atlanta-based HubBox, which works with networks and carriers to provide retailers with pickup access to over 400,000 locations worldwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
express parcel delivery worker on moped

Shipsi plans to expand its express delivery reach after acquisition

The consulting and startup incubation firm Rainmakers has acquired the on-demand delivery and logistics technology company Shipsi from Auctane, which provides shipping and fulfillment solutions.

Shipsi says its technology gives retailers the power to offer same-day shipping by mobilizing last-mile networks to deliver goods. That allows small stores to compete with retail giants by providing two-hour delivery services, the firm says.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.