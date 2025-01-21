Package.ai raises $14 million for logistics delivery platform

Logistics tech startup Package.ai has raised $14 million in funding for technology that it says unifies last-mile delivery operations and customer engagement on a single, comprehensive AI-powered SaaS platform.
The “series A” round was led by Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), and marks the first institutional fundraise for Package.ai, which has been mostly bootstrapped since inception.
According to the firm, its funding round comes amid a unique paradigm shift for the broader retail sector underpinned by the advent of AI-enabled tools that are driving industry-wide modernization and customer standards, as retailers across the globe increasingly seek ways to create a platform that combines an ‘Amazon-like’ customer engagement experience with an ‘Uber-like’ delivery experience.
Package.ai says it can deliver that goal combining Gen-AI technology, last-mile intelligence, and customer engagement data, allowing users to avoid placing logistics and customer service in separate silos across their business.
Founded in 2017 in Tel Aviv, Package.ai says it plans to use the new backing to expand its evolving base of retail customers across North America. The company currently serves hundreds of partner brands globally, and says it is positioning itself to be an industry standard for furniture and appliance retailers.