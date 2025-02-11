Skip to content
How risky is your route?

New tool calculates cargo-theft risk for delivery routes in the U.S. and Canada.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 11, 2025
When planning routes for their delivery trucks, fleet managers—or more likely, their route planning software systems—consider factors like mileage, road height and weight restrictions, traffic conditions, and weather. They can now add another variable to the mix, thanks to a new tool that calculates the chances that a load might be stolen along the way.

Developed by New Jersey-based risk assessment firm Verisk Analytics, CargoNet RouteScore API generates a cargo theft "risk score" that provides a relative measure of probability that crime and loss will occur along any given route in the U.S. and Canada. Using a proprietary algorithm, the tool rates routes on a scale from 1 to 100—with 1 representing the lowest likelihood of theft—based on risk factors such as cargo type, value, length of haul, origin, destination, day of the week, and the theft history of specific truck stops.

Companies can also use the tool to protect their cargo proactively, Verisk says. For example, before sending a truck out on a high-risk route, a carrier could implement additional security measures like tracking devices, driver teams, and escorts or even secure parking spots in advance.

Verisk adds that the tool's API format allows for easy integration with both proprietary systems and the third-party transportation management systems (TMS) that many companies use to manage their trucking operations.

Survey: both shippers and carriers see need for standard KPIs

Survey: both shippers and carriers see need for standard KPIs

Both shippers and carriers feel growing urgency for the logistics industry to agree on a common standard for key performance indicators (KPIs), as the sector’s benchmarks have continued to evolve since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research from freight brokerage RXO.

The feeling is nearly universal, with 87% of shippers and 90% of carriers agreeing that there should be set KPI industry standards, up from 78% and 74% respectively in 2022, according to results from “The Logistics Professional’s Guide to KPIs,” an RXO research study conducted in collaboration with third-party research firm Qualtrics.

chart of EV market share

J.D. Power: EV growth to stagnate in 2025 due to federal policies

The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to stagnate in 2025 due to headwinds created by uncertainty about the future of federal EV incentives, possible tariffs on both EV and gasoline-powered vehicles, relaxed federal emissions and mileage standards, and ongoing challenges with the public charging network, according to a report from J.D. Power.

Specifically, J.D. Power projects that total EV retail share will hold steady in 2025 at 9.1% of the market, or 1.2 million vehicles sold. Longer term, the new forecast calls for the EV market to reach 26% retail share by 2030, which is approximately half of the market share the Biden administration targeted in its climate agenda.

chart of trucking costs per mile

Uber Freight: Trump tariffs will likely be avoided after pause ends in March

As U.S. businesses count down the days until the expiration of the Trump Administration’s monthlong pause of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, a report from Uber Freight says the tariffs will likely be avoided through an extended agreement, since the potential for damaging consequences would be so severe for all parties.

If the tariffs occurred, they could push U.S. inflation higher, adding $1,000 to $1,200 to the average person's cost of living. And relief from interest rates would likely not come to the rescue, since inflation is already above the Fed's target, delaying further rate cuts.

NMFTA to release proposed freight classification changes this week

NMFTA to release proposed freight classification changes this week

The less-than-truckload (LTL) industry moved closer to a revamped freight classification system this week, as the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) continued to spread the word about upcoming changes to the way it helps shippers and carriers determine delivery rates. The NMFTA will publish proposed changes to its National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system Thursday, a transition announced last year, and that the organization has termed its “classification reimagination” process.

Businesses throughout the LTL industry will be affected by the changes, as the NMFC is a tool for setting prices that is used daily by transportation providers, trucking fleets, third party logistics service providers (3PLs), and freight brokers.

Senate confirms Duffy as U.S. Transportation secretary

Senate confirms Duffy as U.S. Transportation secretary

Trade and transportation groups are congratulating Sean Duffy today for winning confirmation in a U.S. Senate vote to become the country’s next Secretary of Transportation.

Duffy prevailed in a broad, 77-22 majority as the former Wisconsin Congressman moved through congressional committee hearings with few ripples compared to some of the more controversial cabinet picks for the new Trump Administration.

