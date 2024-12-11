Volvo autonomous trucks haul DHL freight through Texas

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) has begun autonomous operations of its self-driving trucks in the United States through a deal with DHL Supply Chain in Texas, the firms said today.

The operations will be enabled by the purpose-built, production-ready Volvo VNL Autonomous truck model, which is powered by the Aurora Driver technology platform.

The launch marks a critical phase in validating the full ecosystem required for autonomous transport at scale, Volvo said. At this stage, a safety driver will be present to monitor performance and ensure seamless integration into existing logistic networks as the trucks haul freight on two lanes; Dallas to Houston and Fort Worth to El Paso.

According to Volvo, its Volvo VNL Autonomous is designed to ensure safety by using built-in redundancy for critical systems. That approach replaces the backup provided by a human driver with systems that can automatically take control in the rare case of primary systems encountering an issue.

The partners today said that autonomy is set to revolutionize the transport industry by lowering operational costs, increasing efficiency, and enhancing safety. That’s because the 24/7 capabilities of autonomous transport can accelerate delivery times and optimize supply chains, promoting a more resilient transport network.

“Autonomous trucks can also offer drivers new opportunities, such as remote monitoring and management of fleets while also addressing ongoing labor challenges,” Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation for DHL Supply Chain North America, said in a release. “Additionally, autonomous trucks can reduce the physical and mental strain on drivers, leading to improved quality of life and increased job satisfaction.”