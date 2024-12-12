Swiss self-driving car firm Embotech raises $27 million

Funds are continuing to flow to companies building self-driving cars, as the Swiss startup Embotech today said it had raised $27 million to expand autonomous driving solutions for logistics in Europe and beyond, including U.S. operations by the end of 2025.

The Zurich firm said it would use the new funding to help the company scale up its Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) and Autonomous Terminal Tractor (ATT) solutions in Europe, and ultimately in the United States, Middle East, and Asia.

Embotech—which is short for “embedded optimization technologies”—says it has already secured multi-year rollout contracts for its AVM solution in finished vehicle logistics and for its ATT solution for port and yard logistics applications.

Specifically, Embotech began rolling out its AVM solution in 2023 with automaker BMW. The technology guides new BMW vehicles along a one-kilometer route between two assembly facilities, through a squeak and rattle track, and to the finishing area – with no driver needed at any stage of the journey. That will now expand under a multi-year contract to install the AVM solution in six additional BMW passenger car factories worldwide by the end of 2025, including BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

And for its ATT business, Embotech is gearing up for a major rollout to haul shipping containers at Europe's largest port, the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, with 30 units set to be deployed over the next 2 years. The electric ATTs are equipped with Embotech’s Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Kit, which enables them to operate autonomously in complex, mixed traffic situations. Embotech’s autonomous tractors use a combination of LIDAR, cameras, and GPS to detect obstacles in all weather conditions and achieve localization accuracy of less than 5 cm.

According to Embotech, its autonomous driving solutions deliver benefits such as increasing operational efficiency through 24-hour operation, flexible peak handling, and improved transparency with digital integration.

The “series B” round was led by Emerald Technology Ventures and Yttrium, with additional funds from BMW i Ventures, Nabtesco Technology Ventures, Sustainable Forward Capital Fund, RKK VC and existing investors. “Embotech impressed us with their unique, highly adaptable autonomous logistics solution,” Axel Krieger, Partner at Yttrium, said in a release. “The company tackles the global logistics challenge for both commercial and passenger vehicles. With a strong orderbook as well as proven industry partnerships, Embotech is uniquely positioned to lead the market. An investment that aligns perfectly with Yttrium’s goal to empower tomorrow’s B2B technology champions."