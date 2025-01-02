Daimler expands deal with sensor vendor for self-driving trucks

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA)’s autonomous trucking subsidiary, Torc Robotics, will team with the sensing and perception systems provider Aeva to advance the development of a new safety architecture for truck applications – enabling autonomous trucks to make safer, more intelligent decisions, they said.



The move expands the partners’ existing collaboration, following the production agreement signed last year when Daimler Truck selected Aeva as its supplier of long and ultra-long range LiDAR for its series production autonomous commercial vehicle program. The multi-year production agreement is targeting commercializing Daimler Truck autonomous trucks by 2027.



Under the new deal, Blacksburg, Virginia-based Torc and Mountain View, California-based Aeva will work together on technology advancements in service of L4 autonomous trucking to benefit the development of Torc’s Virtual Driver vehicle software. The companies will share 4D LiDAR sensing data and share a Freightliner Cascadia vehicle platform for use in long-range sensing applications.



The news follows Torc’s announcement in December that it would use data from Uber Freight to enhance its development and deployment roadmap for autonomous trucks.



