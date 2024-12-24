Saia celebrates 100 years in trucking

When the trucking giant known as Saia LTL Freight was founded back in 1924, the “company” consisted of just one employee, Louis Saia Sr. of Houma, Louisiana. And it didn’t own a single truck: Saia removed the rear seats from his family car in order to haul his customers’ goods to New Orleans, where he traveled to pick up produce.

One hundred years later, the firm has been bought and sold, acquired some competitors, and moved to Johns Creek, Georgia. And it has added a few more workers. Saia today employs more than 15,000 people who operate 213 terminals across the country and a fleet of over 6,500 tractors and 22,000 trailers.

Saia is now celebrating its 100th anniversary, and the company says it’s not done growing. At a November centennial celebration event, Saia announced that it would invest $1 billion in its operations this year to support further expansion, technological advancements, and its ongoing commitments to sustainability and community involvement. “Our centennial is not just about looking back at our achievements but also looking forward to the innovations and opportunities that lie ahead,” President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe said in a release.

To commemorate its anniversary, Saia also launched two mobile museums that will stop at select venues for private events and visits. Guests can step into a real Saia truck and explore the company’s 100-year history through interactive artifacts. Visitors can also get behind the wheel of an action-packed simulator to learn what it’s like to be a Saia driver.