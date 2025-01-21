Trump names new heads of federal transportation panels

Among the flurry of orders he issued in the hours after his inauguration, incoming President Trump has named new leaders for two critical federal agencies overseeing transportation and freight flows.

Trump named Patrick Fuchs as chair of the Surface Transportation Board (STB) and Louis Sola as chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

The moves follow swift policy changes in multiple sectors of the industry, following California’s move last week to abandon its efforts to require truck fleets and railroad lines to use zero-emission vehicles in the state. In other upcoming moves, Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, still faces a confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate. And that step would likely be quickly followed the announcement of additional leaders such as a head of the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

In the meantime, Fuchs will take over at the STB, a body that regulates major decisions such as approving the $31 billion merger in 2023 between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and U.S. freight rail line Kansas City Southern (KCS). Fuchs will take over from current chair Robert Primus, after having served as a member of the four-person board since 2019. Fuchs had previously worked as a staffer for John Thune of South Dakota, who is now the Senate Majority Leader, and at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In a statement, rail industry group the Association of American Railroads (AAR) applauded the appointment. “Chairman Fuchs has proven to be a thoughtful, solutions-oriented leader who lets data drive the decision-making process,” AAR President and CEO Ian Jefferies said in a release. “Throughout his career, he has been committed to maintaining the balanced regulatory framework that allows railroads to invest while also offering appropriate remedies for rail customers. America’s railroads look forward to working with him as we advance our shared goal of a thriving, vibrant rail network that helps businesses and our economy continue to grow.”

In his second move yesterday affecting U.S. transportation modes, Trump named Sola to lead the FMC, a group with oversight power over maritime carriers in issues such as complaints in recent years from shippers and manufacturers about port congestion and container delay conditions. Sola has served on the FMC board since 2019, after running for Congress in Miami, Florida, serving as a commissioner on the Florida Board of Pilots, and working as a ship and mega yacht broker.