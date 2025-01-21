Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump names new heads of federal transportation panels

Fuchs to lead Surface Transportation Board, Sola to lead Federal Maritime Commission.

patrick fuchs
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 21, 2025
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
See Full Bio

Among the flurry of orders he issued in the hours after his inauguration, incoming President Trump has named new leaders for two critical federal agencies overseeing transportation and freight flows.

Trump named Patrick Fuchs as chair of the Surface Transportation Board (STB) and Louis Sola as chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

The moves follow swift policy changes in multiple sectors of the industry, following California’s move last week to abandon its efforts to require truck fleets and railroad lines to use zero-emission vehicles in the state. In other upcoming moves, Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, still faces a confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate. And that step would likely be quickly followed the announcement of additional leaders such as a head of the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

In the meantime, Fuchs will take over at the STB, a body that regulates major decisions such as approving the $31 billion merger in 2023 between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and U.S. freight rail line Kansas City Southern (KCS). Fuchs will take over from current chair Robert Primus, after having served as a member of the four-person board since 2019. Fuchs had previously worked as a staffer for John Thune of South Dakota, who is now the Senate Majority Leader, and at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In a statement, rail industry group the Association of American Railroads (AAR) applauded the appointment. “Chairman Fuchs has proven to be a thoughtful, solutions-oriented leader who lets data drive the decision-making process,” AAR President and CEO Ian Jefferies said in a release. “Throughout his career, he has been committed to maintaining the balanced regulatory framework that allows railroads to invest while also offering appropriate remedies for rail customers. America’s railroads look forward to working with him as we advance our shared goal of a thriving, vibrant rail network that helps businesses and our economy continue to grow.”

In his second move yesterday affecting U.S. transportation modes, Trump named Sola to lead the FMC, a group with oversight power over maritime carriers in issues such as complaints in recent years from shippers and manufacturers about port congestion and container delay conditions. Sola has served on the FMC board since 2019, after running for Congress in Miami, Florida, serving as a commissioner on the Florida Board of Pilots, and working as a ship and mega yacht broker.

Regulation/GovernmentArticleEditorialTransportationMaritime & Ocean
surface transportation boardfederal maritime commissionu.s. department of transportation
Regulation/GovernmentArticleEditorialTransportationMaritime & Ocean
surface transportation boardfederal maritime commissionu.s. department of transportation

The Latest

photo of truck on highway
Regulation/Government

Trucking groups cheer California move to abandon zero-emission plan

photo of containers at port of montreal
Ports

Port of Montreal says activities are back to normal following 2024 strike

More Stories

cranes at a cargo port

AAPA lobbies incoming Trump Administration on seaport policies

As political bodies in Washington, D.C., prepare to shift to a new administration this month, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has released an eight-point wish-list for its recommended policy agenda to support the nation’s seaports.

According to AAPA, the policies are necessary to revitalize America’s ports, keep America safe and secure, and unleash sustainable economic growth. The announcement comes shortly after the 119th Congress began its 2025 session on January 3, and just days before the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump for a second term as president.

Keep ReadingShow less
grocery supply chain workers

ReposiTrak and Upshop link platforms to enable food traceability

ReposiTrak, a global food traceability network operator, will partner with Upshop, a provider of store operations technology for food retailers, to create an end-to-end grocery traceability solution that reaches from the supply chain to the retail store, the firms said today.

The partnership creates a data connection between suppliers and the retail store. It works by integrating Salt Lake City-based ReposiTrak’s network of thousands of suppliers and their traceability shipment data with Austin, Texas-based Upshop’s network of more than 450 retailers and their retail stores.

Keep ReadingShow less
pie chart of business challenges

DHL: small businesses wary of uncertain times in 2025

As U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face an uncertain business landscape in 2025, a substantial majority (67%) expect positive growth in the new year compared to 2024, according to a survey from DHL.

However, the survey also showed that businesses could face a rocky road to reach that goal, as they navigate a complex environment of regulatory/policy shifts and global market volatility. Both those issues were cited as top challenges by 36% of respondents, followed by staffing/talent retention (11%) and digital threats and cyber attacks (2%).

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift driving through warehouse

Hyster-Yale to expand domestic manufacturing

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling today announced its plans to fulfill the domestic manufacturing requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for certain portions of its lineup of forklift trucks and container handling equipment.

That means the Greenville, North Carolina-based company now plans to expand its existing American manufacturing with a targeted set of high-capacity models, including electric options, that align with the needs of infrastructure projects subject to BABA requirements. The company’s plans include determining the optimal production location in the United States, strategically expanding sourcing agreements to meet local material requirements, and further developing electric power options for high-capacity equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
map of truck routes in US

California moves a step closer to requiring EV sales only by 2035

Federal regulators today gave California a green light to tackle the remaining steps to finalize its plan to gradually shift new car sales in the state by 2035 to only zero-emissions models — meaning battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars — known as the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule.

In a separate move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also gave its approval for the state to advance its Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule, which is crafted to significantly reduce smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from new heavy-duty, diesel-powered trucks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.