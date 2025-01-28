Skip to content
Senate confirms Duffy as U.S. Transportation secretary

Former Wisconsin Congressman faces immediate hurdle as Trump has frozen spending on all infrastructure projects.

US department of transportation building
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 28, 2025
Trade and transportation groups are congratulating Sean Duffy today for winning confirmation in a U.S. Senate vote to become the country’s next Secretary of Transportation.

Duffy prevailed in a broad, 77-22 majority as the former Wisconsin Congressman moved through congressional committee hearings with few ripples compared to some of the more controversial cabinet picks for the new Trump Administration.

Once he’s sworn in, Duffy will become the nation’s 20th person to hold that post, succeeding the recently departed Pete Buttigieg.

Transportation groups quickly called on Duffy to work on continuing the burst of long-overdue infrastructure spending that was a hallmark of the Biden Administration’s passing of the bipartisan infrastructure law, known formally as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

However, that could prove difficult because Trump on January 21 explicitly froze all federal disbursement of funds for infrastructure projects, as well as wide swaths of other programs.

But according to industry associations such as the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors (CAGTC), federal spending is critical for funding large freight projects that sustain U.S. supply chains. “[Duffy] will direct the Department at an important time, implementing the remaining two years of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and charting a course for the next surface transportation reauthorization,” CAGTC Executive Director Elaine Nessle said in a release. “During his confirmation hearing, Secretary Duffy shared the new Administration’s goal to invest in large, durable projects that connect the nation and commerce. CAGTC shares this goal and is eager to work with Secretary Duffy to ensure that nationally and regionally significant freight projects are advanced swiftly and funded robustly.”

A similar message came from the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA). “A safe, efficient, and reliable transportation network is essential to our industry, enabling 33 million cases of food and related products to reach professional kitchens every day. We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to strengthen America’s transportation infrastructure and workforce to support the safe and seamless movement of ingredients that make meals away from home possible,” IFDA President and CEO Mark S. Allen said in a release.

And the truck drivers’ group the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) likewise called for continued investment in projects like creating new parking spaces for Class 8 trucks. “OOIDA and the 150,000 small business truckers we represent congratulate Secretary Sean Duffy on his confirmation to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a release. “We look forward to continue working with him in advancing the priorities of small business truckers across America, including expanding truck parking, fighting freight fraud, and rolling back burdensome, unnecessary regulations.”

