RILA shares four-point policy agenda for 2025

Retailers trade group is focused on economic growth, combatting inflation, strengthening the U.S. workforce, and protecting local communities.

photo of shopper and data
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 17, 2025
As 2025 continues to bring its share of market turmoil and business challenges, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) has stayed clear on its four-point policy agenda for the coming year.

That strategy is described by RILA President Brian Dodge in a document titled “2025 Retail Public Policy Agenda,” which begins by describing leading retailers as “dynamic and multifaceted businesses that begin on Main Street and stretch across the world to bring high value and affordable consumer goods to American families.”

RILA says its policy priorities support that membership in four ways:

“As Congress and the Trump administration move forward to adopt policies that reduce regulatory burdens, create economic growth, and bring value to American families, understanding how such policies will impact retailers and the communities we serve is imperative,” Dodge said. “RILA and its member companies look forward to collaborating with policymakers to provide industry-specific insights and data to help shape any policies under consideration.”

