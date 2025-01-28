Gartner: some enterprises could turn tariff volatility to their advantage

With the new Trump Administration continuing to threaten steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as early as February 1, supply chain organizations preparing for that economic shock must be prepared to make strategic responses that go beyond either absorbing new costs or passing them on to customers, according to Gartner Inc.

But even as they face what would be the most significant tariff changes proposed in the past 50 years, some enterprises could use the potential market volatility to drive a competitive advantage against their rivals, the analyst group said.

Gartner experts said the risks of acting too early to proposed tariffs—and anticipated countermeasures by trading partners—are as acute as acting too late. Chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) should be projecting ahead to potential countermeasures, escalations and de-escalations as part of their current scenario planning activities.

“CSCOs who anticipate that current tariff volatility will persist for years, rather than months, should also recognize that their business operations will not emerge successful by remaining static or purely on the defensive,” Brian Whitlock, Senior Research Director in Gartner’s supply chain practice, said in a release.

“The long-term winners will reinvent or reinvigorate their business strategies, developing new capabilities that drive competitive advantage. In almost all cases, this will require material business investment and should be a focal point of current scenario planning,” Whitlock said.

Gartner listed five possible pathways for CSCOs and other leaders to consider when faced with new tariff policy changes:

Retire certain products: Tariff volatility will stress some specific products, or even organizations, to a breaking point, so some enterprises may have to accept that worsening geopolitical conditions should force the retirement of that product.

Renovate products to adjust: New tariffs could prompt renovations (adjustments) to products that were overdue, as businesses will need to take a hard look at the viability of raising or absorbing costs in a still price-sensitive environment.

Rebalance: Additional volatility should be factored into future demand planning, as early winners and losers from initial tariff policies must both be prepared for potential countermeasures, policy escalations and de-escalations, and competitor responses.

Reinvent: As tariff volatility persists, some companies should consider investing in new projects in markets that are not impacted or that align with new geopolitical incentives. Others may pivot and repurpose existing facilities to serve local markets.

Reinvigorate: Early winners of announced tariffs should seek opportunities to extend competitive advantages. For example, they could look to expand existing US-based or domestic manufacturing capacity or reposition themselves within the market by lowering their prices to take market share and drive business growth.