Union Pacific clamps down on cargo theft

Railroad deploys drones and cameras, updates security advice to shippers.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 17, 2025
In response to rising cargo theft events, railroad operator Union Pacific is fighting back on two fronts, including technology and security investments as well as tight coordination with the shippers who supply the precious goods it carries.

The actions come as cargo theft is on the rise in seemingly every corner of the supply chain, from retail stores to trucks, warehouses, and even railroads.

In response, Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific says it has invested more than $30 million since January of 2023 on security projects like 24/7 camera units and strengthened fences. The company has also launched drones with thermal imaging capabilities that can fly surveillance missions to identify would-be trespassers who get too close to its mainline tracks, rail yards and infrastructure.

But on top of those physical defense, the company says it has also redoubled efforts to work with shippers. Recommended security strategies include strengthening the locks on containers against bolt-cutters, and attaching GPS sensors to cargo to identify real-time threats both on and off the railroad.

Union Pacific also offers a list of “Shipping Do’s and Don’ts” to shippers before they send their shipments:

  • cargo owners should avoid placing identifying information on the outside of containers, such as company names or logos.
  • prior to loading, make sure the locking devices on containers are properly operating.
  • restrict information on high-value shipments to key personnel only.
  • when possible, load high value products toward the nose of the container.
  • theft-deterrent or barrier seals are recommended over plastic or tin seals, as they provide the highest level of protection from unauthorized entry into intermodal containers or trailers.
