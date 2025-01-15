Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

CN to acquire Iowa Northern railroad

Shortline rail company adds 275 route miles serving agricultural interests to CN’s 20,000-mile track network.

train locomotive on tracks
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 15, 2025
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
See Full Bio

Canadian National Railway Co. (CN) on Tuesday gained regulators’ approval to acquire Iowa Northern Railway Company (IANR), a shortline railroad that hauls some 60,000 cars per year on 275 miles of track, all within the state of Iowa.

The Waterloo, Iowa-based company serves 20 grain elevators, two ethanol plants, two mineral processing facilities, and also handles other commodities such as fertilizer, farm machinery, food, chemicals, and lumber. IANR has 110 employees, 450 grain hopper rail cars, and 30 locomotives.

The approval decision by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) clears the way for CN to combine IANR’s route miles with CN’s nearly 20,000-mile rail network as early as February 13. A combined CN-IANR will offer single-line service to better connect grain, fertilizer, renewable fuels, and industrial markets to CN’s North American network, CN said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, on the same day that the deal was approved, 18 workers from IANR voted unanimously to join the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) of the Teamsters Rail Conference, saying they chose to unionize in order to secure the higher wages, better benefits, and improved work conditions that come with Teamsters representation.

In additional—though unrelated—rail union action on Tuesday, members of Local 101R at CN rival Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (CPKC) voted in favor of strike action if their contract negotiations don’t succeed by January 29,according to Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union. Unifor represents more than 1,200 members at Local 101R who work in mechanical shops, inspecting and maintaining CPKC’s fleet of locomotives and freight cars, and ensuring the railway’s equipment is safe and operational.

RailEditorialTransportation
canadian national railwayteamsters unitedrail carriers
RailEditorialTransportation
canadian national railwayteamsters unitedrail carriers

The Latest

diagram of transportation modes
Green (Carbon Mapping, etc.)

Shippeo gains $30 million backing for its transportation visibility platform

Cover image for the white paper, "The threat of resiliency and sustainability in global supply chain management: expectations for 2025."
Article

CSCMP releases new white paper looking at potential supply chain impact of incoming Trump administration

grocery supply chain workers
Article

ReposiTrak and Upshop link platforms to enable food traceability

More Stories

Intermodal market trends signal a return to stability, but warning signs lie ahead

Intermodal market trends signal a return to stability, but warning signs lie ahead

It’s been an up and down year for the intermodal rail industry. Severe weather impacted operations early in the year. Yet the market absorbed those challenges and staged a modest recovery. By the end of the second quarter, total intermodal volumes had risen 7.9% year over year, according to the Intermodal Association of North America’s 2024 second-quarter report, released July 29. International containers, those 20- and 40-foot TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) coming into the nation’s ports, rose 13.3%. Domestic intermodal traffic, typically 53-foot containers, improved 5.0%, while trailers fell 20.6%.

“International volume provided the biggest lift,” noted Joni Casey, IANA’s president and CEO, who is retiring at the end of the year, in a news release announcing the report. “Domestic containers played a supporting role, especially important as the decline in TOFC [trailer on flatcar] moves continued.” Total IMC (intermodal marketing company) volumes increased 5.5% year over year in Q2, she added.

Keep ReadingShow less
CN Screenshot 2024-08-22 at 11.51.51 AM.png

Canadian rail stop sends tremors though supply chains

Freight trains have stopped rolling in Canada today after negotiators failed to agree on the terms of a new contract for union workers at Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroads, bringing supply chains to a screeching halt at a critical time for both back-to-school sales and the start of the winter holiday inventory rush.

The stoppage began one minute past midnight on Thursday morning, when CN and CPKC locked out employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC). Until the railways and the TCRC come to an agreement, or binding arbitration is imposed, all train movements within Canada and between Canada and the United States have ceased, according to maritime carrier Hapag-Lloyd.

Keep ReadingShow less

Back on track

Early last month, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) released its final rulemaking on minimum train crew size. The new rules require all trains to have at least two crew members, with limited exceptions for smaller railroads.

Not surprisingly, crew size has been the subject of controversy. The Association of American Railroads claims that one-person crews have been operating trains safely for years, while rail unions, fearing job losses, have long opposed one-crew trains.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Logistics Matters podcast: Chris Jones of Descartes on labor shortages | Season 5 Episode 5


For links and show notes, mouse over the player and click the i.

Keep ReadingShow less
everstream image001.png

A year after East Palestine accident, rail industry regulations are largely unchanged

The number of train accidents in the U.S. rose in 2023, even as proposed legislation to tighten safety regulations sits idle in Congress a year after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed and spewed chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, according to supply chain risk analysis firm Everstream Analytics.

If that accident trend continues, it could lead to growing problems in freight operations and increasing supply chain risk. “Without a regulatory overhaul, it is likely that train accidents will continue an upward trend,” Mirko Woitzik, Global Director of Intelligence Solutions at Everstream Analytics, said in a statement. “Trains are faster, longer, and carrying more cargo than ever before, making them more susceptible to accidents. An increase in accidents will ultimately lead to cargo delivery delays and shipment unpredictability.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.