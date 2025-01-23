Port Houston passes $1.1 billion for contracts with small, minority, and women-owned businesses

Port Houston has awarded more than $1.1 billion to date in contracts with Small, Minority, and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (S/MWBEs), helping to fuel collaboration and to build economic wealth in its communities, the port said today.

According to Port Houston, its Business Equity Program provides resources, mentorship, and access to procurement opportunities, helping businesses thrive. That initiative has been driven by the collective impact of Port Houston’s Small Business Development Program, established in 2002, and its Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Program, launched in 2021.

Those practices make a large economic impact, since Port Houston ranks as the nation’s fifth-largest container port by twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), handles 73% of U.S. Gulf Coast container traffic, is the largest port in the U.S. for waterborne tonnage thanks to its traffic in petroleum tankers, and generates nearly 20% of the state of Texas’ gross domestic product (GDP) by revenue.

However, the announcement comes in the context of rising tensions between federal contractors and many of the businesses that provide the services they need. Port Houston’s press release came out just days after the new Trump Administration announced policies to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in federal agencies. Trump made that policy change in a January 20 executive order titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” and in a January 22 statement titled “Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump protects civil rights and merit-based opportunity by ending illegal DEI.”

Although it revealed a philosophical gulf between the executive branch and a major player in U.S. private industry, the port’s announcement focused solely on the economic value of its practices. “This monumental milestone represents more than just dollars awarded—it’s a testament to Port Houston’s dedication to supporting jobs and creating opportunities for small and diverse businesses,” Charlie Jenkins, CEO at Port Houston, said in a release. “These programs are designed to build capacity, foster inclusivity, and empower businesses to succeed and grow.”

Likewise, the port said its contracting practices were the fruit of years of strategic planning and collaborative efforts across the organization. “Our commitment to expanding opportunities for S/MWBEs remains steadfast,” Carlecia Wright, Port Houston’s Chief Business Equity Officer, said. “In 2024 alone, we awarded $181.1 million to S/MWBEs, building on more than two decades of commitment to economic opportunity. We are proud to continue driving equitable outcomes and ensuring that Port Houston remains a vital economic engine for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds.”