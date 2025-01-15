Skip to content
AAPA lobbies incoming Trump Administration on seaport policies

Port authority trade group releases 8-point policy agenda, opposes tariff increases.

cranes at a cargo port
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesJan 15, 2025
As political bodies in Washington, D.C., prepare to shift to a new administration this month, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has released an eight-point wish-list for its recommended policy agenda to support the nation’s seaports.

According to AAPA, the policies are necessary to revitalize America’s ports, keep America safe and secure, and unleash sustainable economic growth. The announcement comes shortly after the 119th Congress began its 2025 session on January 3, and just days before the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump for a second term as president.

One notable item on the list is opposition to the steep new trade tariffs that Trump has proposed. The U.S. business community—including maritime port operators—has broadly opposed increased tariffs, saying they will increase the cost of goods and manufacturing, raise prices for consumers, and trigger increased inflation.

In AAPA’s words, its policy agenda includes:

  • reauthorizing oversubscribed mainstay infrastructure grant programs;
  • ensuring timely passage of navigation channel funding;
  • opposing tariffs that hurt consumers and stifle growth;
  • reforming burdensome federal permitting;
  • pushing back against and educating stakeholders on the harmful effects of vessel speed restrictions;
  • empowering ports to power America with an all of the above energy strategy;
  • securing our ports and their assets from potential threats with the necessary resources and personnel; and
  • expediting “Build America Buy America” waivers and incentivizing domestic manufacturing of ship-to-shore cranes.

In support of those ideas, AAPA staff have already begun meeting with members of congress and industry to advocate for the priorities. And AAPA’s president & CEO, Cary Davis, and John Bressler, its VP of government relations, have met with President-elect Trump’s transition team, as well as with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary nominee Sean Duffy’s team.

“There’s no such thing as a strong America without strong ports,” Davis said in a release. “America’s ports are key to the nation’s economic health and global competitiveness. As trade and cargo volumes continue to grow, our nation’s ports must continue working with the Federal Government to invest in and build the next generation of port infrastructure so we can deliver for America.”

